Evacuation Is Being Intensified In Sumy Region Due To Russian Subversive Groups

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Evacuation from communities where there is a risk of Russian subversive groups is being intensified in Sumy region.

This was reported on by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the priority issue at the meeting of the Regional Defense Council was the operational situation at the border.

“According to the report of the military, today the situation is difficult, but controlled and stable... According to them, attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Sumy region are still being recorded in some places. However, the Armed Forces, the Security and Defense Forces successfully counteract and destroy Russian subversive reconnaissance groups... The Defense Council supported the military's proposal to intensify work on evacuating the population from those communities where there is a risk of sabotage groups,” the statement said.

It is noted that all the necessary means for evacuation and places for people to stay have already been prepared.

The Defense Council also emphasized that residents of 38 settlements within and outside the 5-kilometer zone from the state border with Russia have been evacuated.

As reported, as of the end of December 2024, 41,000 civilians were evacuated from the border areas in Sumy region.