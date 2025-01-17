DNA Deal Desk Launches $2M SPV In Quai Network On DNADEALDESK.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNADealDesk.com , the innovative connecting accredited investors with top-tier Web3 projects, proudly announces the launch of its latest Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV): a $2 million investment in Quai Network. This limited-time offering invites qualified investors to participate in one of the most promising blockchain ventures, validated by DNA's track record and dedication to discovering high-potential opportunities in the space.

Quai stands out as a scalable, programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain introducing a dual-token model designed to address the long-standing limitations of existing Layer-1 protocols. The network's primary token, Quai , functions as an EVM-compatible, deflationary store of value. Meanwhile, Qi serves as a crypto-native“energy dollar,” aiming to replace stablecoins by linking digital currency to real-world energy costs through the breakthrough Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) consensus mechanism.

This forward-thinking approach delivers several key benefits:



True scalability : With multi-threaded architecture and geographic subnets, Quai Network processes over 50,000 transactions per second while maintaining security and decentralization.

Sustainable stability : By relying on PoW mining difficulty as a trustless oracle, Qi creates an energy-linked stable currency without centralized collateral or external price feeds. Robust ecosystem : A thriving community of over 734,000 members and a team dedicated to driving real-world adoption positions Quai Network for meaningful impact in the evolving global financial system.



“DNA Deal Desk is thrilled to offer accredited investors exclusive access to this amazing project.” said Christopher Miglino, CEO of DNA.“With the TGE around the corner, we are excited to partner with investors to bring them this unique opportunity on the Quai Network.”

This $2 million SPV signals DNA Deal Desk's commitment to providing its members with unparalleled opportunities in emerging blockchain technologies. Accredited investors can review the full details and participate on the DNA Deal Desk platform now.

For more information or to join this limited-time deal, and the associated risks visit:

About DNA Deal Desk

DNA Deal Desk revolutionizes how crypto projects are funded by connecting accredited investors to exclusive deals in Web3. By leveraging deep industry relationships and rigorous due diligence, DNA Deal Desk offers a curated selection of high-impact blockchain investments to a qualified investor base.

About DNA Holdings Venture Inc.:

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is dedicated to pioneering the next wave of financial innovation through the convergence of Web3, cryptocurrency, AI, and capital markets. Our goal is to foster an ecosystem where advanced fund management, strategic advisory, and visionary infrastructure solutions for AI thrive.

Contact

Investor Relations

DNA Holdings Venture Inc.

