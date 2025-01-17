Alkyl Polyglucoside Industry Analysis In Latin America Are Expected To Hit US$ 202.39 Million, With 7.8% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alkyl Polyglucoside Analysis in Latin America 1

The L.A alkyl polyglucoside grows due to its eco-friendly nature, driven by rising demand in personal care, coatings, and industrial applications | Fact

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sales of alkyl polyglucosides in Latin America are expected to reach $95.5 million in 2024. The Latin American is expected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 202.39 million by the end of 2034.Alkyl polyglucosides (APGs) are a type of non-ionic surfactant generated from renewable sources, primarily plant materials. These surfactants are gaining popularity due to their biodegradability, low toxicity, and superior efficacy in a variety of applications.Due to of their surface-active and low toxicity features, alkyl polyglucosides are becoming more popular in cosmetic and personal care products such as shampoos, conditioners, soaps, and sunscreens. Alkyl polyglucosides, which are bio-based surfactants, are becoming increasingly popular among environmentally conscious consumers. The growing demand for clean-label and organic products is propelling the use of bio-based alkyl polyglucosides.Strict laws governing the use of inorganic surfactants around the world are offering attractive prospects for alkyl polyglucoside manufacturers. Plant-derived alkyl polyglucosides generated from gluocose and starch are contributing to the overall market growth. The versatility of alkyl polyglucosides is leading to increased use in paints and coatings, as well as agriculture. Alkyl polyglucoside, an efficient dispersion and emulsifier, is becoming increasingly popular for colour stability and settling.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides: Expected to see significant demand due to their mildness and suitability for personal care products.Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides: Sales are estimated at US$22.3 million in 2024.Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides: Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Alkyl Polyglucoside Industry Analysis in Latin America:BASF SE; Innospec Inc.; Dow Inc.; Huntsman Corporation; Stepan CompanyCountry-wise Analysis:The personal care and cosmetics industry in Brazil is experiencing significant growth, driving the demand for alkyl polyglucosides (APGs). Known for their mildness and skin-friendly properties, APGs are increasingly used in formulations for shampoos, body washes, and other personal care products. In 2024, the market value of APGs in Brazil is estimated at US$ 47.9 million.With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2024 to 2034, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 112.36 million by 2034. This growth underscores the rising preference for sustainable and gentle ingredients in Brazil's thriving personal care sector.Mexico's growing economy and expanding industrial base are driving a high demand for green surfactants like alkyl polyglucosides (APGs). Valued at US$ 26.7 million in 2024, the APG market in Mexico is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a market value of US$ 52.52 million by 2034.The versatility of APGs in industrial applications, such as paints and coatings, makes them a preferred choice for Mexico's diverse and expanding manufacturing sector. This growth highlights the increasing focus on sustainable solutions within the country's industrial landscape.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Industry Analysis in Latin America for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type, the market includes coco, lauryl, decyl, capryl, and others. In terms of primary function, APGs serve as cleansing agents, emulsifying agents, wetting agents, degreasing agents, solubilizing agents, hydrotropic agents, foaming agents, and more.The application of APGs spans multiple sectors, including homecare products such as surface cleaners, dishwashing detergents, and laundry detergents. In the personal care sector, APGs are used in bath products, cleansers and wipes, oral care, and other formulations. Industrial and institutional cleaners, agricultural chemicals, oil fields, and admixtures for cement, concrete, and plaster also rely on APGs for their unique properties.Geographically, the market is analyzed by country, covering Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and the rest of Latin America, offering a region-specific view of the demand and growth dynamics of alkyl polyglucosides.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Rising concerns about the health hazards associated with conventional surfactants is a key factor set to push the alkyl polyglucoside market size up from a value of US$ 1.51 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.27 billion by 2034. This growth will amount to a CAGR of 8% for the years 2024 to 2034.Revenue from the worldwide alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market is expected to reach US$1.34 billion in 2024. The global industry has been projected to expand at a 6.6% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 2.54 billion by the end of 2034. Alkyl polyglucosides are nonionic surfactants composed of a hydrophilic saccharide moiety and a hydrophobic fatty alkyl chain.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.