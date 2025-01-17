Jhonatan Narváez Ready To Shine With UAE Team Emirates XRG

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) I can't wait to start racing for my new team. It has always been a dream of mine to ride at the highest level of the and I'm proud to say that the No.1 ranked team in the world is now my home. I'm eager to play my part in the team's success and that starts in Australia. Last year's result at the Tour Down Under gives me great confidence to push myself once again. It's a race that suits my capabilities extremely well, and while it could have been easy to dwell on finishing second last year, I take pride in my performance across the six stages. That experience has filled me with optimism for this year's race and I'm ready to show what I can do.

We've just wrapped up our team training camp – one of my favourite moments of the year. It was the perfect opportunity to bond with my new teammates and feel the fantastic atmosphere within the team. I already knew a few of the guys from my previous teams, and between them, my new teammates, and the staff, I've been made to feel so welcome. Seeing the hard work that goes on behind the scenes is inspiring, and it's left me itching to get racing.

As the new season approaches, I've found myself reflecting on my journey so far. Growing up in the mountains of Ecuador I spent my childhood on my bike. My father and brother encouraged me to race when I was just ten years old, and I quickly fell in love with the sport. That love has stayed with me ever since. I'm incredibly honored to have been crowned the national champion of Ecuador twice, and wearing the national colours on my jersey fills me with overwhelming pride. I hope young children can look up to me, and that I give them the belief that riding for the best team in the world is possible.

Looking back on my career, my first World Tour win is a memory that will stay with me forever. It was a cold day in Italy, and crossing the line was an indescribable feeling. That victory came during a tough time for the team after the sudden passing of our sports director Nico Portal. That win was a tribute to him. I showed myself that I had what it takes to compete for stage wins in Grand Tours, which has led to the highlight of my career so far, stage one of the 2024 Giro d'Italia. Winning the stage, taking the Maglia Rosa, and doing so against the best rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar, was a dream come true. I managed to hold on to his wheel on the final climb and from there I had to trust my ability in the sprint. It was an amazing feeling. It's given me the confidence that I still have room to grow in my career – but this year I am looking forward to racing alongside Tadej, and not against him!

Heading into my first season with UAE Team Emirates XRG, a big focus for me are the classics. It might surprise some that a South American prefers the classics to the climbs, but the spring classics bring me immense joy. The wind, the cobbles, and the relentless racing provide me with challenges that I thrive on. My battle with Mathieu van der Poel at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne showed me that trusting my instincts in these races is key. The Flemish classics may be thousands of miles away from Ecuador, but I feel at home there. I am determined to have an uninterrupted season in 2025. My shape is good and I'm excited to show the fans what I can do in Australia and at the spring classics before turning my attention to the second half of the season.

As I begin this new chapter of my career, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to all the UAE Team Emirates XRG fans. Your warm welcome has made me feel like part of the family, and your support will be key as we strive to retain our sport as the No.1 ranked team in the world. I can't wait to wear the UAE Team Emirates XRG jersey this season, I'm going to give it everything I have. Let's go racing!