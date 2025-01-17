HERE And Pioneer To Showcase Connected Solutions To Enhance Two-Wheeler Safety And Navigation At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India

Innovative two-wheeler connected devices to debut in the Asia-Pacific region following their CES 2025 unveiling. Visit the HERE booth at Bharat Mandapam, Hall 11 for a first-hand look.



HERE Technologies, the leading location data and platform, and Pioneer Corporation (“Pioneer”), a global leader in vehicle electronics, will debut their innovative connected devices for two-wheelers in Asia-Pacific (APAC) at a joint showcase during India's Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 , held from January 17 to 22.



The Pioneer Smart Display and Ride Cam devices will be featured at the HERE booth located at Bharat Mandapam, Hall 11. These solutions are designed to transform the riding experience, with a focus on safety, connectivity and scalability, addressing the needs of India's rapidly expanding two-wheeler market.



Transforming two-wheeler mobility

The Smart Display and Ride Cam devices are designed as OEM-branded retrofit accessories that can be catered to the unique needs of India's rapidly growing two-wheeler market, including rising costs, pollution, safety concerns and complex infrastructure. These solutions integrate seamlessly with smartphones to enhance navigation and connectivity through cost-effective, scalable hardware powered by the HERE SDK .



The HERE SDK is a set of tools and application programming interfaces offering access to a wide range of location features, including mapping, routing, geocoding, search, traffic, transit and indoor navigation. Designed for cross-platform development on iOS, Android and Flutter, it supports efficient and versatile application development, including embedded navigation for vehicles, two-wheelers and trucks. The HERE SDK also powers mobile apps with features syncing directions from mobile to the two-wheeler seamlessly, fleet management and additional location-aware services, including EV charging and safety alerts.



Smart Display: Enhancing safety and connectivity

The Smart Display is a sleek, easy-to-install device that enhances the two-wheeler riding experience with advanced features powered by the Pioneer RIDE CONNECT SDK. Key features include:



Crash detection and eCall : Built-in sensors and algorithms enable automatic or manual emergency alerts via a smartphone app.

Seamless connectivity : Stable Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection ensures low power consumption while delivering cloud- and smartphone-integrated services.

Real-time information : Provides navigation, speed limit alerts, speed camera warnings, traffic updates and weather insights, all powered by the HERE SDK. Vehicle data monitoring : Displays vital information such as tire pressure and EV range, ensuring a safer, more informed ride.





Ride Cam: AI-powered dashcam for two-wheelers

The Ride Cam is a compact dashcam tailored for two-wheelers. It combines safety, connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics. Key features include:



Crash detection and eCall : Integrated sensor and algorithm offer emergency alert capabilities, supplemented by a manual SOS button for security.

Generative AI analytics : Processes accident footage, sensor data, and map information to generate detailed reports for eCall Centers and insurance providers. Seamless integration : Compatible with existing smartphone apps for scalable, flexible solutions tailored for automotive OEMs.





Meeting the needs of India's two-wheeler market

This collaboration between Pioneer and HERE brings together their respective hardware and location intelligence expertise to create a scalable solution for India's expanding two-wheeler market. It addresses key industry demands by offering enhanced connectivity through an integrated ecosystem linking riders, devices and the cloud. The solution prioritizes safety with rider-specific precise navigation and real-time updates designed to navigate the dynamic and complex nature of India's road infrastructure, all while ensuring affordability through cost-effective, retrofittable devices.



Siva Subramanian, PhD, CEO, Mobility AI & Connectivity Business Unit, Pioneer Corporation said,“We are excited to bring compelling solutions that cater to the specific needs of India's rapidly growing two-wheeler market. By combining our expertise in hardware and mobility AI with HERE's robust mapping and location intelligence, we are bringing enhanced safety, convenience and new connected experiences to riders in India and across the world. This partnership underscores our dedication towards innovation and supporting the evolving mobility landscape in India.”



Abhijit Sengupta, Senior Director and Head of Business for India and Southeast Asia at HERE Technologies said,“These innovative devices represent a significant leap forward in location-aware technology for the two-wheeler market, particularly in India where these vehicles play a vital role as a primary mode of transportation and as the backbone of the e-commerce and delivery ecosystem. By being OEM-system agnostic, this solution can seamlessly integrate with any manufacturer's ecosystem, making it scalable on a global level. Together with Pioneer, we are helping to redefine connectivity and safety for millions of riders.”



In November 2024, HERE Technologies and Pioneer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU to co-develop innovative connected devices and services for the global two-wheeler market. By leveraging the HERE SDK, the partnership promises to deliver integrated solutions for motorcycle manufacturers, fleet operators and insurers, including connected services like smart displays and in-vehicle devices for enhanced rider experiences, real-time tracking and EV transition support for fleets, and safety-focused, data-driven insights for insurers.



Visit the HERE booth at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 located at Bharat Mandapam, Hall 11.



