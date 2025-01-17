Largest Bank In Russia To Start Offering CBDC Next Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Russia's leading bank, Sberbank, is gearing up to introduce operations with the nation's central digital currency (CBDC), commonly referred to as the

digital ruble , for its clients. The bank is looking to have the operations in place by the beginning of 2025, according to the

bank's deputy CEO

Anatoly Popov. Sberbank is one of several Russian banks that are set to participate in the second phase of testing the CBDC, alongside roughly 20 other institutions.

The digital ruble prototype was designed by Russia's central bank in December 2021 and testing started in 2022. Test transactions involving employees and customers from 13 banks had been conducted by August 2023 as part of a pilot program. The pilot program's scope was expanded by the...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN