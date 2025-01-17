Innocsr Receives Latest Investment From NH Investment & Securities, Closing Its Series A Funding Round

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Good Bricks offers a green alternative to the as it phases out of usage.

- Sam Yoonsuk Lee , CEO, InnoCSRSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InnoCSR , a leader in sustainable construction technology, is pleased to announce a strategic investment from NH Investment & Securities, enhancing its ongoing Series A funding round. This investment complements earlier contributions from ADB Ventures, Garden Impact Fund, and Clarion Newlife Capital, bringing the total funding to a significant sum aimed at advancing eco-friendly brick manufacturing across South Asia.NH Investment & Securities, a leading securities firm in Korea, joins the consortium of investors to support the expansion of InnoCSR's flagship technology, the Good Bricks System. This innovative, clean brick manufacturing process offers a sustainable alternative to traditional methods, significantly reducing environmental impact and enhancing production efficiency. InnoCSR has recently obtained a successful registration for Voluntary Carbon Credits for green brick production in Nepal, under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), the world's most widely used greenhouse gas crediting program. The investment from NH Investment & Securities is the beginning of a strategic partnership in carbon markets."We are honored to welcome NH Investment & Securities as a key partner in our mission," said Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR."Their investment validates the potential of our Good Bricks System and also enables us to accelerate its deployment across South Asia, contributing to a more sustainable construction sector."NH Investment & Securities is also a leader in the carbon financing market in Korea. Having the support of NH Investments & Securities' carbon finance department will indeed empower InnoCSR to provide financial support to Good Bricks' technology adaptors in South Asia.InnoCSR's Good Bricks System addresses critical environmental and social challenges associated with traditional brick manufacturing by eliminating the need for coal in brick production, thereby significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and labor-intensive processes.

Farah Sayegh

InnoCSR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.