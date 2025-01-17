Dubai: Lane Closed On Al Khail Road After Construction Materials Fall On Highway
A lane was closed on a section of Al Khail Road on Thursday after construction materials fell on the route, the Dubai Police announced.
As per the authority, ceramic tiles fell on the major highway after the Arabian Ranches Bridge, leading to the closure of one lane.
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and use alternative routes to reach their destination.
