Ten People Subpoenaed For Investigations Into Beirut Port Blast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- After two-year suspension, Tareq Al-Bitar, investigating judge in charge of Beirut harbor blast case, resumed the proceedings on Thursday, subpoenaing 10 persons for interrogations.

They include seven military and security officers, and three civilian employees, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

Al-Bitar sent subpoenas to them as a prelude to preliminary interrogations due to start on February 7.

Two officials from the Higher Council, who were previously subpoenaed, will be also interrogated.

The huge blast of a large amount of stored ammonium nitrate at the port, left 218 deaths and 7,000 injuries, besides extensive material damage. (end)

