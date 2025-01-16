Top Robotic Pollinators: Can Robotic Bees Save The World?

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Top 10 robotic insects: Can robotic bees save all life on Earth?

January 16, 2025 by David Edwards

As someone who eats honey on toast almost every day, I've been quite interested over the past few years by stories about the supposed collapse of the global bee population.

Bees not only produce honey, they are, of course, nature's great pollinators. Although not the only pollinators around, they're the only ones who produce honey, as far as I know.

So, I thought I'd delve into this topic a little bit, in light of various academic institutions and companies developing tiny flying robots or drones that could potentially do the job of natural pollinators.

Can small insect-like robots save us?

The world is witnessing an intriguing intersection of biology and robotics with the development of insect- or bee-like robots. These tiny marvels aim to address pressing environmental and agricultural challenges, including the global decline in bee populations.

Let's explore some of the most advanced robotic insect projects around the world, and the critical role of pollinators in nature, as well as the state of honey production, and whether these technological solutions hold promise for the future.

The decline in bee populations

Bees are vital pollinators, contributing significantly to global agriculture and ecosystems. However, their populations have been declining alarmingly due to factors such as habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change, and diseases like colony collapse disorder (CCD).

CCD – or something like it – is said to have been reported throughout the ages, for centuries, in fact, so maybe it's something that's always happened, but now it's come about at the same time as many other environmental concerns surrounding global warming and so on.



USA : Between 2020 and 2021, beekeepers in the United States reported a loss of approximately 45 per cent of their colonies, according to Bee Informed Partnership.

Europe : In the EU, honeybee colony losses range from 10 per cent to 30 per cent, with certain regions like southern Europe experiencing even higher declines. Asia : While less documented, some reports indicate increasing threats to pollinator populations due to rapid urbanisation and pesticide use.

The numbers

The decline has severe implications for food security, as over 75 per cent of global food crops rely on pollination.

The role of pollinators in nature

Pollinators, including bees, butterflies, beetles, and certain birds, are essential for transferring pollen from one flower to another, enabling fertilisation and fruit production.



Bees : The most effective pollinators, particularly honeybees and bumblebees.

Butterflies and moths : Important for specific plant species, particularly those flowering at night. Beetles : Known as“mess-and-soil” pollinators, they aid in pollination by visiting flowers for food.

Key pollinators

Pollinators contribute an estimated $235 billion to $577 billion annually to global food production, underlining their economic importance.

Bees and honey: Trends in global production

Beyond pollination, honeybees produce honey, a valuable natural resource. Declining bee populations have raised concerns about honey production.

Global honey production trends

Despite the challenges, global honey production has remained relatively stable due to improved beekeeping practices in leading honey-producing countries. However, localised declines are evident.

Top honey producing countries (2022 Data): 461,900 tonnes: 118,297: 79,534: 74,534: 70,437: 67,014: 64,320: 63,079: 60,966: 56,849

Source: The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations

Robotic insects: An overview of leading projects 1. RoboBee (Harvard University)

Developed at the Wyss Institute, RoboBee is a micro-sized flying robot capable of autonomous flight. It mimics the wing motion of bees and is designed for precision pollination and environmental monitoring.

2. MIT's Agile Robotic Insect

MIT's fast and agile robotic insect can navigate complex environments and has potential applications in mechanical pollination and search-and-rescue missions.

3. BionicBee (Festo)

Part of Festo's Bionic Learning Network, the BionicBee focuses on energy efficiency and flight dynamics inspired by natural bees. It aims to replicate pollination behaviors.

4. Washington State University Mini-Robots

These small robots, modeled after insects, are among the lightest and fastest ever developed. They're being tested for agricultural applications, including pollination.

5. Horizon Project's Robotic Bees

The EU Horizon project is exploring robotic bees equipped with advanced AI and sensors to enhance agricultural productivity and environmental health.

6. NASA's JPL Robotic Insects

As part of educational outreach, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has developed prototypes of robotic insects to inspire innovations in robotics and space exploration.

7. Bee-Following Drone (TU Delft)

Scientists at Delft University of Technology have built drones that mimic bees to study their behaviors and potentially assist in pollination efforts.

8. eMotion Butterflies (Festo)

Another project that some might consider weird from Festo, which is an industrial automation company. The eMotion bionic butterfly is just one of several robotic insects being developed by Festo.

9. BionicOpter Dragonfly (Festo)

Somehow the word Festo suits this company. The BionicOpter robotic insect is shaped like a dragonfly and has complex flying capabilities.

10. Roboflapper (University of California, San Diego)

Modelled on the tobacco hawk moth, the Roboflapper is still indevelopment, with the team hoping to develop a flying mechanism.

Can robots replace bees? Current capabilities

While these robots show immense promise, they are still in the experimental stage. RoboBees, for instance, demonstrate precision but lack the ability to scale to the billions of units required for effective pollination.

Financial feasibility

Developing and deploying billions of robotic pollinators would be costly. The economic viability depends on technological advancements that reduce production costs and improve energy efficiency.



Interference with ecosystems : Introducing robotic pollinators on a large scale could disrupt natural ecosystems. Reliance on technology : A shift to robotic solutions may reduce efforts to conserve natural pollinators.

Environmental and ethical concernsRobotic bees and vertical farms – a match made in artificial heaven

Small insect-like robots represent a fascinating frontier in robotics, offering potential solutions to the potentially critical decline of pollinators.

However, their technical limitations, scalability challenges, and potential ecological impacts highlight the need for caution. While these robots may support specific agricultural applications, preserving and restoring natural pollinator populations remains the most sustainable approach.

The integration of technology with conservation efforts offers the best path forward for securing global food systems and environmental health.

And while most of the discussion is about potentially using these insect robots outside in natural farms, what might be more feasible is to use them in vertical farms, which are artificial environments seemingly made for robotic pollinators.