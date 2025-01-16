SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COSTCO TEAMSTERS PRACTICE PICKET IN SAN DIEGO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Locals 166, 542, 572, and 986 Mobilize as January 31 Contract Deadline Looms

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Costco Teamsters from throughout Southern California held a practice picket today as the January 31 deadline of the Costco National Master Agreement approaches. Nationwide, more than 18,000 Teamsters at Costco are demanding an historic, industry-leading contract and are prepared to strike if Costco fails to deliver.

"Costco has just 15 days to present our members with the contract they deserve, or they'll face the full power of this union," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "We will secure the strongest contract in Costco's history. Our members are organized, mobilized, and ready to do whatever it takes to win an agreement that reflects the record-breaking profits they generate for this company."

This week, Costco Teamsters nationwide ramped up their mobilization efforts with practice pickets to prepare for a potential labor dispute. On Tuesday, Teamsters locals in Hayward, Calif., and Sumner, Wash., held practice picket actions. Yesterday, East Coast Costco Teamsters staged a practice picket and rally on Long Island.



"This company's massive profits are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our members," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We are committed to securing a fair deal, but if Costco refuses to meet our members' demands, they'll learn just how essential these workers are to their bottom line. Without a contract by January 31, we will take action."

Costco recently reported $254 billion in annual revenue and $7.4 billion in net profits - a 135 percent increase since 2018. Despite these record gains, the company has yet to meet the Teamsters' demands for fair wages and benefits.

"Many of us have given decades of our lives to this company, and all we are asking for is a fair share of its massive success," said John Robledo, a Costco worker in Carson, Calif., and a member of Local 572. "I've watched this company grow into what it is today, but it's no longer the same place I started working at over 30 years ago. We don't want to strike, but we will if Costco continues to ignore us."

The final round of negotiations is set to begin on January 20 near Costco's corporate headquarters in Issaquah, Wash. Costco Teamsters have made it clear: they will not work a day past the expiration of the current contract on January 31.



