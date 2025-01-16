Diatom Aviation Announces Burt Mattice As New President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HEBRON, KY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Diatom Announces Burt Mattice as New PresidentInnovative Leader with Over 30 Years of Aerospace and Defense Experience to Drive Growth and Strategic VisionDiatom Aviation, a leading innovator in the aerospace industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Burt Mattice as its new President. With over thirty years of leadership experience in aerospace and defense, Burt brings a wealth of expertise in corporate strategy, product management, and global expansion that will help drive the company's continued growth and success.As President of Diatom Aviation, Burt Mattice will focus on advancing the company's strategic vision, accelerating new product introductions, and exploring strategic acquisitions to fuel innovation and market expansion. His hands-on approach to operations, supply chain management, quality, and mergers & acquisitions, combined with his ability to lead diverse teams, positions him to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for the organization."We are excited to welcome Burt Mattice as President of Diatom Aviation," said Jeff Zalla, Managing Partner of Foxhole Equity. "Burt's proven track record of leadership in both the technical and commercial aspects of aerospace is precisely what Diatom needs as we expand our global footprint. His vision and operational expertise will help to accelerate growth and further solidify Diatom's position as a leader in the aviation industry."Burt's extensive background includes leading large-scale transformations, aligning cross-functional teams, and driving operational efficiencies for companies around the world. His experience spans both commercial and technical leadership, having managed diverse global teams across multiple industries. He is recognized for uncovering new revenue streams and delivering exceptional results.In addition to his professional accomplishments, Burt is also a licensed and instrument-rated private pilot with over 1,000 hours as a Pilot in Command. His deep understanding of aviation and operational excellence complements his leadership capabilities, enabling him to offer valuable insights into product development and customer needs in the aviation sector."I am honored to join the talented team at Diatom Aviation," said Burt Mattice. "The company has built a strong reputation for innovation and excellence, and I look forward to leading the team in continuing to push boundaries and deliver breakthrough solutions. Together, we will focus on accelerating our growth, driving new product development, and expanding our market presence on a global scale."Burt holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master's degree in Chemical/Materials Engineering from the University of Dayton.About Diatom Aviation Diatom Aviation is a leading aerospace company committed to delivering innovative solutions in aviation technology . With a strong focus on cutting-edge product development and strategic market expansion, Diatom Aviation continues to shape the industry's future, providing world-class solutions to its global customers.For more information, please visit diatomaviation.###

