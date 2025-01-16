DIX Developments Ends 2024 On A High Note With $10M Commercial Closing And Over $40M In Acquisitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Development powerhouse DIX Developments, concludes 2024 with impressive milestones. a $10 million commercial property sale and $40 million in acquisitions.

LAKE MARY,, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DIX Developments, a Central Florida-based development powerhouse, concludes 2024 with impressive milestones, including a $10 million commercial property sale in Citrus County to CORTA Developments and more than $40 million in acquisitions.The company, which owns or controls over 15,000 residential lots, 3,000 multifamily units, and 5 million+ square feet of commercial retail and flex space in various stages of entitlement, has positioned itself as a leader in Florida's booming real estate market.Reflecting on the year's success, CEO James Dicks shared,“2024 was a good year, and 2025 will be a great year, with more than $150 million in sales projected.”DIX Developments currently has 41 active projects spanning from Brevard County to Citrus County and everywhere in between. In 2024, the company expanded its core competencies by moving forward on development of more than 400 finished lots for national builders across multiple markets, with plans to significantly grow this figure through 2025.Looking ahead, Dicks announced plans to enter new markets outside of Florida in 2025, marking a bold step in the company's continued growth.“We have a very small family of employees and are beginning to see the results of years of hard work come to fruition,” said Dicks.For more information or to speak with a representative, please contact ....About DIX DevelopmentsDIX Developments is a premier real estate development firm headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida. The company specializes in residential, multifamily, and commercial real estate, with a focus on delivering high-quality developments across Central Florida and beyond.Media Contact:...

