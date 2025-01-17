The Functional Foods For Wellness Summit BKK 2025 Concluded Successfully In Bangkok, Thailand, On January 16Th Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2025 - The Functional Foods for Wellness Summit BKK 2025 concluded successfully in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 16th. The summit received strong support from international organizations such as the International Probiotics Association (IPA), the Food Supplement Association (HFSA), the Malaysia Dietary Supplement Association (MADSA), the Japan Health Business Media, the Turkish Food Safety Association, and the Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council (ENAC®). Over a hundred and fifty experts, industry association representatives, and corporate executives engaged in the health food industry from countries and regions including China, Thailand, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, and Turkey actively participated in this international industry event.



More than twenty experts and scholars from organizations such as the International Probiotics Association, Health Food Supplement Association, Morinaga, BYHEALTH, Bart, Kaneka UbiquinolTM, Synbio Tech, Biotropics, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Mengniu Dairy and others provided in-depth insights on topics of industry-wide interest, including health food regulatory policies, product innovation and research and development, and market development trends. Keynote speeches on popular topics such as "HMOs: Supporting Through Every Life Stage" also sparked enthusiastic discussions among attendees.



Dr. Eri Nakazaki, Manager of Research and Business Development at Kirin Holdings Company, Limited/Kyowa Hakko Bio, presented groundbreaking research on Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) with a focus on their health benefits on the Asian population at FFWS 2025. She remarked, "We look forward to continuing to contribute to the development of nutritional science and provide products that support the health of as many people as possible."



To recognize outstanding achievements in the field of functional food, the organizing committee presented 21 trophies and certificates to 11 companies during the awards ceremony on the first evening of the summit.



Annual Healthy Aging Ingredient Award-Kaneka UbiquinolTM -Kaneka Corporation



Kaneka UbiquinolTM is supported by 100+ studies, 80+ patents and 45 years of research and is scientifically proven to support mitochondrial function, cardiovascular health and the maintenance of healthy cardiovascular function, supporting blood vessel health and healthy LDL cholesterol, cognition, menopause, male and female fertility, energy production for healthy aging and optimal wellbeing.



Annual Product Form Innovation Award-BYHEALTH RELAX & SLEEP DIETARY SUPPLEMENT-BYHEALTH



Annual Technological Innovation Pioneer Award-BYHEALTH WOMEN'S CARE & LIVER CLEANSE -BYHEALTH



Annual Joint Care Product Excellence Award-Highflex Glucosamine Chondroitin Sulfate Collagen Peptide Tablet –BYHEALTH



Annual Joint Health Product Innovation Award Highflex Glucosamine Chondroitin Sulfate Calcium Tablet-BYHEALTH



Annual Ingredient for Weight Management Award-Bifidobacterium breve B-3-Morinaga



Annual Ingredient for Immune Function Award -LAC-ShieldTM (heat-killed Lacticaseibacillus paracasei MCC1849-Morinaga



Annual Women's Health Product Award ->Your< UTI Free Orosticks-PharmaLinea



Annual Bone and Joint Health Product Award->Your< Back Pain Capsules-PharmaLinea



Annual Bone and Joint Health Product Award->Your< Arthro Ease Capsules-PharmaLinea



Annual Vision & Eye Health Ingredient Award-Lute-gen®-Bio-gen Extracts



Annual Ingredient for Women's Health Award-Nu-Femme®-biotropics



Annual Ingredient for Cardiovascular Health Award-BBR4401®-ILDONG Bioscience



Annual Sugar Control Dairy New Product Award-Mengniu Yourui AnTangDun Formula Milk Powder-Mengniu



Annual Middle-aged and Senior Mobility Nutrition Product Award-Mengniu Yourui Guli Golden Formula Milk Powder-Mengniu



Annual Innovation in Childhood Nutrition Award-Mengniu One Metre Eighty-Eight Children Growth Formula Milk Powder-Mengniu



Annual Weight Management Product Excellence Award-Mengniu Slimline White Kidney Bean Extract Probiotic Skim Milk Powder-Mengniu



Annual Youth Brain Nutrition Product Excellence Award-Mengniu Huicongming Native DHA Student Milk Powder-Mengniu



Annual Oral Beauty Product Award-Cenovis Collagen Vitamin Jelly-Opella Healthcare



Annual Gut Health Product Award-Enterogermina Gut Defense-Opella Healthcare



Annual Gut Health Ingredient Award-LychOticsTM-Sirio Pharma



After the eveht, representatives from companies and associations such as Bart, the Turkish Food Safety Association, the International Probiotics Association, and Biotropics Malaysia all expressed their honor to be invited to this event. They also thanked the organizers for their hard work in providing a diverse and professional communication platform for participants from various fields of the industry. The guests' sharing was both theoretically profound and rich in practical experience, bringing a lot of inspiration to the attendees. At the same time, they called on more companies and associations to participate in the next event.



The organizer, Lampten Information and Consulting, stated that they will confirm and announce the date and venue for the 2026 Functional Foods for Wellness Summit later this year.



