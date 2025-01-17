Here’S Why Sneha Ullal Urges To Never ‘Neglect A Prolonged Cough’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Sneha Ullal, who previously shared that she is under the weather, has urged to not neglect a prolonged cough.

Sneha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the Spacer with MDI she is using to treat her cough. The instrument is a plastic tube that attaches to a metered dose inhaler (MDI) to help deliver to the lungs.

She captioned the post:“Don't ever neglect a prolonged cough”

Sneha had earlier posted a picture of herself with zero make-up and captioned:“Excuse the D-Glam look Still recovering from a flu”

It was on January 13, Sneha shared that she is watching crime drama thriller“Black Warrant” while she has a fever.

Sneha, who was last seen on screen in the film“Love You Loktantra” in 2022, took to her Instagram stories, made her movie debut in the 2005 Hindi movie Lucky: No Time for Love opposite Salman Khan.“Lucky: No Time For Love”, depicts the story of two lovers in war-torn Russia. She then appeared with Sohail Khan in Aryan.

Sneha made her debut in Telugu movies with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which turned out to be a huge hit. She was then seen in the Telugu movie Her Nenu Meeku Telusa?. It was followed by an appearance in the song Nuvvu ready in the Telugu movie King opposite Nagarjuna.

Her 2010 release Simha opposite Balakrishna turned out to be a blockbuster.

Sneha was brought up in the Middle East in Muscat, Oman. Later, she moved to Mumbai with her mother and attended Durelo Convent High School and studied at Vartak College. Arpita, sister of Salman spotted her and she got to act at 17 in 2003 when she just completed her 12th standard in the Hindi film Lucky: No Time for Love.