Get Honest Solutions Leverages Jupiter Payments' ISO In A Box Platform To Expand SMB Offerings Nationwide

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Payments is proud to announce the successful launch of Get Honest Solutions, a New York-based Independent Sales Organization (ISO) founded by veteran Jill Bilodeau. Through Jupiter Payments' innovative "ISO in a Box" platform, Get Honest Solutions can now deliver comprehensive payment services and support to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide.

After years of experience in the payments industry, Bilodeau wanted to own and operate her own ISO without wrestling with high startup costs, complex compliance requirements, and multiple vendor contracts. By partnering with Jupiter Payments, she gained access to a turnkey framework that eliminates many of these barriers, allowing her to concentrate on scaling operations and building lasting client relationships.

"I've always wanted to own my own business but didn't want the headache of setting everything up," says

Bilodeau. "Jupiter Payments handles the logistics, so I can focus on growing my portfolio and helping SMBs find the payment solutions they need. It's been a game-changer."

Jupiter Payments Makes Launching an ISO Easier than Ever

According to Colton Partlow, President of Jupiter Payments, there has been an uptick in agents aspiring to launch their own ISOs but struggle to navigate the complexities of equipment procurement, file builds, deployment, compliance, and ongoing merchant servicing.

"Many agents want to start their own ISO, but don't know where to begin," explains

Partlow. "There are so many barriers-high costs, contracts with banks and processors, third-party product integrations. Jupiter Payments allows ISOs to ride our rails and get in the game quickly, so they can focus on recruiting, supporting their teams, and building their own brand."

With Jupiter Payments' extensive sponsor bank network, new ISOs like Get Honest Solutions can seamlessly secure essential partnerships. Additionally, Jupiter's robust product suite includes a wide range of terminals and POS solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse merchants. A dedicated deployment and support team further streamlines operations, ensuring that both ISOs and their clients receive timely assistance.

For more information on how Jupiter Payments can help you launch and scale your own ISO, visit jupiter-pay or email [email protected] .

About Jupiter Payments

Founded in 2020 by seasoned industry professionals with more than 50 years of combined experience, Jupiter Payments is a nationwide, privately held boutique payment processor dedicated to supporting small businesses with honest, transparent payment solutions. Our mission is to become a true partner to our merchants, guiding them through the often-complex process of accepting payments and paying their employees.

About Get Honest Solutions

Founded in 2025 by payments industry veteran Jill Bilodeau, Get Honest Solutions is an Independent Sales Organization (ISO) committed to supporting merchants with straightforward, transparent payment services. Drawing on Jill's extensive industry experience, the company tailors solutions that address the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses.

