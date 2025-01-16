Boys & Girls Clubs Of Volusia/Flagler Counties Names New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Help us welcome Dr. Camesha Whittaker-Samuel as new CEO

Help us welcome Dr. Camesha Whittaker-Samuel

- Dr. Camesha Whittaker-SamuelDELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties (BGCVFC) announces today that the Board of Directors has unanimously named Dr. Camesha Whittaker-Samuel as the next Chief Executive Officer effective January 20th, 2025. BGCVFC conducted its search process with the assistance of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's CEO Search Team.Dr. Camesha Whittaker-Samuel brings over two decades of innovative leadership experience in nonprofit management, education technology, and community advocacy to her role as Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties (BGCVFC). A visionary leader and audacious innovator, Dr. Whittaker-Samuel has a distinguished record of launching transformative initiatives, fostering strategic partnerships, and advancing organizational growth.Before joining BGCVFC, Dr. Whittaker-Samuel served as the Chief Learning & Innovation Officer at the Propel Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Under her leadership, the Propel Center launched its inaugural tech product, Propel Learn, in 2023, impacting nearly 7,000 users in its first year and providing career upskilling opportunities for over 300,000 HBCU students nationwide. Dr. Whittaker-Samuel has led Propel's virtual campus operations, overseeing product development, instructional design, curriculum innovation, and faculty development. Her work has been pivotal in equipping students with the tools and knowledge to advance the global workforce.Dr. Whittaker-Samuel's influence extends beyond education technology. She is a nationally recognized thought leader whose expertise has been showcased on platforms such as C-SPAN and PBS. Before her time at Propel, she served as the inaugural Director of the BJ Moore Center for Faculty Innovation at Bethune-Cookman University, where she managed e-learning and faculty development while mentoring hundreds of educators and students. An award-winning academic and business communication expert, Dr. Whittaker-Samuel holds a Ph.D. in Communication Studies from Regent University, a Master's degree in Public Communication from American University, and a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Bethune-Cookman University.Dr. Whittaker-Samuel's passion for community impact is deeply rooted in her personal values and professional journey. In addition to her achievements, she enjoys mentoring future leaders, exploring culinary traditions inspired by her Caribbean heritage, and spending quality time with her family. Reflecting on her new role with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties, Dr. Whittaker-Samuel said,“I am honored to serve and lead the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties as CEO. This organization represents hope, opportunity, andtransformation for the young people in this community. I am committed to advancing our mission by expanding future-focused programs, strengthening community partnerships, and fostering innovation to ensure every child has the resources to thrive.”As CEO, Dr. Whittaker-Samuel will be responsible for leading the organization's strategic direction, overseeing operations, financial management, program development, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development, and stakeholder relationships. In her role as the primary ambassador and lead communicator for BGCVFC, she will represent the organization's mission and impact to the community. Working in collaboration with her team, Dr. Whittaker-Samuel will oversee the organization's clubs. As CEO she will report directly to the Board Chair of BGCVFC.About Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties:Since 1992, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties has been a cornerstone for youth development in the region, providing a safe, supportive environment where children and teens can thrive. Serving over 1,700 youth annually across eight club locations, BGCVFC is committed to empowering young people to reach their full potential.The organization's after-school and summer programs focus on critical areas such as academic success, character and leadership development, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. By partnering with schools, families and community organizations, BGCVFC ensures its members have access to resources, mentorship, and skill-building opportunities that prepare them for bright and promising futures.For more information contact:

Dr. Jaime Bracero

Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.