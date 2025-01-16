Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association To Host BUIDL Here Conference February 5Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) is hosting BUIDL Here to bring together pioneers, experts, and tech enthusiasts in a landmark event at the intersection of blockchain, compliance, and legislation. The conference will take place on February 5 at the La Concha Resort, San Juan, Puerto Rico, positioning the island as a strategic hub for technological and economic advancement.

Veronica McGregor, CLO Exodus, Marco Santori, former CLO Kraken, Jacob Hample, Head of Government Affairs Filecoin, and Ron Hammond, Senior Director of Government Affairs Blockchain Association will talk federal regulatory framework legislation and paths to enactment. Brandon Green, Chief of Staff BTC Media, will share how crypto shaped the 2024 election results.

Keynote fireside chat will be Jonathan Jachym, Global Head of Policy for Kraken and Don McGhan, former White House Counsel under the Trump Administration. Pro-crypto Congressman Suhas Subramanyam (D) VA-10 will be joining virtually to talk about the 119th Congress with Cleve Mesidor Executive Director of the Blockchain Foundation.

“Yes, this is the most crypto-friendly Congress ever, but the incoming class of Freshman lawmakers, which is comprised of a new generation of bipartisan Members of Congress who campaigned on support for Web3, is even more compelling,” Mesidor said.“U.S. Representative Suhas Subramanyam is among the policymakers committed to advancing a regulatory framework to foster innovation across America, including Puerto Rico.”

"BUIDL HERE" is an intentional misnomer of "Build Here." It is our invitation to come to the island to BUIDL, work and collaborate, so that together we can use emerging tech to create "the future” said Keiko Yoshino, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.“In addition to politics and regulation, we will have a local component, spotlighting PR talent like Juan Salgados and Alana Mediavilla, and highlighting Polkadot, Stellar Foundation, and Puerto Rico's top engineering schools efforts to create a web3 developer talent pipeline.”

This is the 3rd year Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association has put on this conference.







From breakfast sessions to the closing reception, attendees will connect with peers and leaders shaping the future of technology and business in Puerto Rico and beyond. The event is designed for industry professionals in blockchain, legal compliance, and tax. For individuals considering moving to Puerto Rico and government officials and students who want a to learn more about blockchain and disruptive technology.

Stay updated by following .

The BUIDL Here Conference fosters collaboration and innovation, empowering attendees with the knowledge and resources to thrive in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

