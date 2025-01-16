Swap Out The Swine Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For Vegan BBQ Food Truck In Maryland On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founders Aleah and Marvin Montague

- Aleah MontagueBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Swap Out the Swine , a Black-owned Baltimore-based vegan BBQ venture, is proud to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on NuMarket , aiming to raise $75,000 to fund their signature vegan-powered food truck. This campaign is not only an exciting milestone for the business but also marks NuMarket's very first campaign in Maryland. What makes this launch even more special is that it coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day dedicated to honoring the legacy of a visionary leader who championed equality, justice, and empowerment. As a self-funded small business, this is a culturally impactful moment for Swap Out the Swine.NuMarket is a crowdfunding platform designed specifically for food and beverage businesses, offering a community-fueled alternative to traditional bank loans. By raising funds through NuMarket, businesses like Swap Out the Swine can connect with their community, offering backers 120% of their contribution in credits that can be redeemed for delicious food, drinks, and more. It's a win-win-helping local businesses grow while rewarding loyal supporters with what they love most.Aleah and Marvin Montague, the husband-and-wife team behind Swap Out the Swine, are bringing their passion for vegan BBQ to the streets of Baltimore. After a successful residency at the former Full Tilt space at 5604 York Road near Belvedere Square, they've realized that Baltimore LOVES BBQ-even when it's plant-based. Now, they're ready to take their highly demanded, mouthwatering, vegan, and gluten-free creations on the road.“We want as many Baltimoreans as possible to experience our food, and the best way to do that is with a food truck,” says Aleah Montague.“This isn't just about great vegan food; it's about accessibility and spreading joy. We're so excited to bring our BBQ to every corner of this city and beyond.”The funds raised through this campaign, which runs for 30 days starting January 20th, will help Swap Out the Swine purchase and outfit their food truck, covering everything from equipment and supplies to marketing and necessary upgrades. In return for their support, backers will receive 120% of their contribution in credits, which can be used for carryout, events, catering, and more-yet again, putting the power back into the hands of the community.The Montague's journey started with their wholesale brand, Meat the Mushroom . Through Marvin's vision and Aleah's business acumen, the couple created a one-of-a-kind delicious mushroom bacon alternative made from just five clean ingredients. Their commitment to excellence and quality, Meat the Mushroom, won the hearts and palates of the Sharks on ABC's Shark Tank. Since the 2024 airing, the brand has remained focused creating plant-based dishes through the Swap Out The Swine imprint that are both healthy and flavorful and-appealing to both vegans and flexitarians.“We believe that plant-based food can be fun, flavorful, and accessible,” says Marvin Montague.“This food truck is a dream come true for us, and we can't wait to hit the road and share these incredible meals with even more people.”To support the Swap Out the Swine crowdfunding campaign and help bring vegan BBQ to the streets of Baltimore, visit their NuMarket campaign page at starting January 20th. Images here.About Swap Out the Swine:Swap Out the Swine is a 100% minority-owned, vegan BBQ business founded by husband-and-wife duo Aleah and Marvin Montague. Known for their mushroom-powered BBQ creations, including the wildly popular (Shark Tank approved) Shroomacon mushroom bacon, the business is dedicated to providing delicious, healthy, and sustainable alternatives to traditional meat-based dishes. Swap Out the Swine started as a pop-up at local farmers' markets and has since expanded to serve the Baltimore community with its signature scratch-made meals.About NuMarket:NuMarket is a crowdfunding platform built to help small food and beverage businesses raise capital through their community. By offering supporters 120% of their contribution in credits, NuMarket creates an accessible and rewarding alternative to traditional financing, helping businesses grow and thrive with the support of their loyal customers.For more information, please contact: Clorissa Wright - ...

Clorissa Wright-Thomas

Synergy PR Services

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.