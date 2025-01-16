ASTP And The Sequoia Project Designate Eclinicalworks As QHIN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEFCATM continues to grow connections and transaction volumes in 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project , as the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementTM (TEFCATM) Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®), on behalf of the U.S. Department of and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Policy (ASTP), today announced the designation of the eighth Qualified Health Information Network® (QHINTM) . eClinicalWorks joins CommonWell Health Alliance, eHealth Exchange, Epic Nexus, Health Gorilla, Kno2, KONZA National Network, and MedAllies, and their customers in the ever-expanding TEFCA community.

“The TEFCA community is continuing to grow with new Participants, Subparticipants, and QHINs onboarding as they find value in the framework,” said Mariann Yeager, CEO for The Sequoia Project and RCE lead.“We appreciate all these pioneering organizations who are building the nation's backbone for health information sharing.”

To date, more than nine million documents have been retrieved via TEFCA Exchange. The rate of exchange is accelerating; more than 4.5 million documents were exchanged in October and November 2024, compared with 2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

The RCE's initial role was to develop TEFCA in collaboration with ASTP. Now that TEFCA is operational, the RCE will continue to onboard and designate QHINs, as well as focus on adoption of TEFCA Exchange, advance the FHIR® Roadmap for TEFCA Exchange, roll-out additional exchange purposes, and oversee transition to permanent self-governance by the TEFCA community. Additionally, The Sequoia Project provides industry-leading directory services and vetting for the designated QHINs and their Participants and Subparticipants.

“The RCE is thrilled to welcome eClinicalWorks as a designated QHIN, and we look forward to their customers initiating TEFCA Exchange soon,” said Yeager.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges, and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums like the Interoperability Matters cooperative to overcome barriers. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for the Assistant Secretary of Technology and Policy's (ASTP) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). In this role, Sequoia works with ASTP to develop, implement and maintain the TEFCA trust framework, supporting governance and rollout of TEFCA-based exchange. For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit . Follow The Sequoia Project on Twitter: @SequoiaProject .

