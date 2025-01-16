1905 New Media Expands Market Reach And Capabilities With Acquisition Of Mauge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1905 New is an integrated marketing agency in St. Louis, Missouri.

Integration of Chicago-Based Creative Agency Strengthens 1905 New Media's Position in Key Markets

- John Meilink, President of 1905 New Media. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 1905 New Media , an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm in St. Louis, has finalized the of Mauge, a Chicago-based creative agency known for its specialized branding, strategic marketing and design services. The acquisition allows 1905 New Media to expand its services to a new market while adding increased creative capabilities and experienced designers to the team.In addition to Mauge, 1905 New Media has strategically grown its capabilities through key acquisitions, expanding its expertise in website development, branding, search marketing, and marketing and public relations with firms such as Giant Hat, SandBox Creative, tSunela and Arco + Associates.“This acquisition enhances our creative capabilities and strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said John Meilink , President of 1905 New Media.“By integrating Mauge's innovative approaches and talented team, we are poised to offer our services in a new market, upholding our commitment to innovation and excellence.”Mauge, established in 1995 by Carmen Maugeri and Ginna Ryan, brings a wealth of experience serving businesses in the real estate, hospitality, automotive, venture and enterprise sectors. As part of the acquisition, 1905 New Media will maintain Mauge's office in the Wicker Park-Bucktown area of Chicago and integrate its team members, ensuring continuity and growth.“Nearly three decades ago, we founded Mauge to help businesses enhance their value by showcasing their impact and earning the trust of their consumers,” said Carmen Maugeri of Mauge.“Joining forces with 1905 New Media presents a natural opportunity to broaden our reach, empowering more businesses to amplify their message and differentiate themselves from the competition. We're excited to become part of this dynamic team and combine our strengths for even greater results.”For more information, visit or reach out to explore collaborative opportunities and discover the expanded suite of services now available to elevate your brand.1905 New Media1905 New Media is an integrated marketing agency in St. Louis, Missouri, specializing in branding, digital marketing, custom website and app development, public relations and commercial printing. Through its proven approach, 1905 New Media helps guide aspiring brands through today's marketing maze. Fourth-generation owner John Meilink founded 1905 New Media as the next generation of Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics, a St. Charles, Missouri-based, family-owned business whose founding dates back to 1905. For nearly 120 years, the company has continuously transformed and stayed at the forefront of technological advancements to meet and exceed its clients' needs. The company operates offices in St. Charles and Olivette, Mo.MaugeMauge is a creative brand marketing boutique located in the Wicker Park Bucktown neighborhood. We opened in 1995, our expertise is full service, and it's our mission to give best-in-class businesses the agency they deserve. Mauge helps businesses grow their value by promoting their impact. Sometimes that means a new identity, others it means a new ad. Either way, everything we do is meant to earn the attention and trust of those our clients serve, through Boutique Branding, Premier Creative and Strategic Marketing.We know that every business has a brand. Some have entire portfolios of brands. At Mauge, we help grow both for partners of all sorts, with a history of success in three main categories: Real Estate + Hospitality, Venture + Enterprise, and Auto + Moto.

