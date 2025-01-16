Quantiphi Achieves Google Cloud Data Analytics Migration Specialization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has achieved the Cloud Partner Advantage Specialization in Data Analytics Migration Services for its proven expertise in migrating customer data and analytics workloads to Google Cloud .

This specialization recognizes Quantiphi's ability to leverage cutting-edge AI like Codeaira , its proprietary generative AI-powered developer's assistant built on Google's Gemini models, to accelerate data and analytics workload migration processes, reducing transition times and expediting the implementation of advanced AI-driven analytics for customers.

"This Google Cloud

recognition

reaffirms our dedication to driving innovation and redefining data migrations," Quantiphi

Head of Data and Cloud Mohak Moondra

said. "With Codeaira, we're leveraging generative AI

to accelerate migrations to Google Cloud from months to weeks. This shift is not just a technological leap but a fundamental change in our approach, transforming traditional IT services into a Software-as-a-Service model. This enables businesses to unlock Google Cloud 's analytics capabilities faster, driving digital transformation at an unprecedented speed."

"Quantiphi's expertise in data analytics migration will empower customers to modernize their data strategies and accelerate their digital transformation," Google Cloud Managing Director, Strategic Solution Partners and Industry Value Networks Pallab Deb said. "We're pleased that Quantiphi

continues to enhance its skillset, ensuring businesses can effectively leverage generative AI

and other advanced technologies to optimize data ecosystems."

Quantiphi

is one of the first Google Cloud partners to achieve the Data Analytics Migration - Services Specialization, demonstrating its next-generation data engineering and cloud migration capabilities. This specialization marks the ninth Google Cloud Partner Advanced Specialization

Quantiphi has received from Google Cloud, following recognition for Application Development - Services, Machine Learning - Services, Contact Center AI - Services, Generative AI - Services, Data Analytics - Services, Marketing Analytics - Services, Infrastructure - Services and Security - Services.

"Today, data drives critical business strategy," Moondra

said. "Unlocking the full potential of data with the power of AI is key for enterprises looking to drive innovation and gain a competitive edge, irrespective of industry."

Learn more

about Quantiphi's Google Cloud expertise.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi

is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

H. Mayes

[email protected]

