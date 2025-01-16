US Aesthetic Medicine Market To Reach $71.49 Billion By 2033, Growing At A 12.65% CAGR Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States aesthetic , valued at $25.17 billion in 2024 is poised for remarkable growth over the next decade. According to projections, the market is expected to achieve a valuation of $71.49 billion by 2033, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.65% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-This surge is fueled by increasing consumer interest in minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures, the growing adoption of advanced technologies, and rising awareness of aesthetic treatments. The market is also benefiting from the expansion of dermatology clinics and medical spas, alongside significant advancements in injectable products, laser devices, and body contouring treatments.Market DynamicsDriver: Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Among All Age GroupsThe demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the United States aesthetic medicine market has been experiencing a significant surge, driven by individuals across various age groups seeking aesthetic enhancements without the downtime associated with surgery. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), over 13.2 million minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in 2020, highlighting the preference for treatments that offer subtle improvements with minimal disruption to daily life. Botulinum toxin type A procedures, such as Botox, are among the most popular, with approximately 4.4 million treatments administered in 2020. These procedures appeal to a broad demographic, including younger adults aiming for preventative measures against aging and older individuals seeking to reduce existing wrinkles. Dermal fillers, another cornerstone of minimally invasive treatments, accounted for over 3.4 million procedures, providing options for facial volume restoration without surgery.Advancements in technology have introduced a variety of options, such as laser skin resurfacing, which saw over 997,000 procedures performed in the US. The accessibility of these treatments is further enhanced by their cost-effectiveness compared to surgical alternatives. For instance, the average cost of a hyaluronic acid filler treatment is around $684, making it attainable for a wider population. Additionally, chemical peels remain a staple, with over 1.3 million procedures, offering skin rejuvenation solutions that cater to various skin types and concerns.The trend spans all age groups, with millennials increasingly embracing aesthetic treatments. The convenience, affordability, and reduced stigma around cosmetic enhancements contribute to this growing demand. As the industry continues to evolve with safer, more efficient procedures, the inclination towards minimally invasive options is poised to remain a dominant driver in the aesthetic medicine market.Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @Top Players in US Aesthetic Medicine Market.AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Aesthetics).Johnson & Johnson (Mentor).Cynosure Lutronic Inc..Galderma.Revance Therapeutics.Candela Medical.Bausch Health Companies Inc.Lumenis, Inc..Evolus Inc..Cutera Inc..Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Procedure Type.Invasive Surgical Procedures.Breast Augmentation.Breast Reduction.Breast Lift.Liposuction.Arm Lift.Body Contouring.Thigh Lift.Cheek Augmentation.Chin Surgery.Rhinoplasty.Facelift Surgery.Others.Non- Invasive Surgical Procedures.Botulinum Toxin.Nonsurgical Rhinoplasty.Dermal Fillers.Laser Skin Resurfacing.Laser Hair Removal.Skin Rejuvenation and Resurfacing.Chemical Peel.OthersBy Age Group.18-29 Years.30-45 Years.46-60 Years.Above 60 YearsBy Gender.Male.Female.TransgenderBy End User.Hospitals.Dermatology Clinics.Medical Spas and Beauty ClinicsDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 