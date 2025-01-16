Reconnaissance Soldier From Ivano-Frankivsk Region Freed From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A reconnaissance soldier from Ivano-Frankivsk region, Dmytro Moseichuk, who had been considered missing, was freed from Russian captivity.

This was shared with Ukrinform by the soldier's father, Dmytro Mykolayovych.

"My son served in reconnaissance. He was captured on December 7, 2022, near the Kherson frontline, in the area of Bilohrudiv Island. Initially, he was considered missing," said Dmytro Mykolayovych.

Before the war, Dmytro was keen on sports and worked in construction, often abroad. He volunteered to join the military on February 27, 2022, immediately after the full-scale invasion began. After learning of his capture, the family endured a long wait for any news.

"After his release, he immediately called his daughter. It was a moment of great joy for us, like his second birthday," the father shared, adding that the family now focuses on helping Dmytro regain his health. Before captivity, he weighed nearly 90 kg, but after enduring Russian torture, his weight dropped to around 60 kg.

In October, Dmytro Moseichuk will turn 32. He is eagerly awaited at his home in the village of Pistyn, Kosiv district, by his parents, wife Halyna, and two daughters, aged three and six.

As previously reported, on January 15, 25 military personnel and civilians were freed from Russian captivity.

According to the Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, among those freed are two individuals from Ivano-Frankivsk region: Dmytro Moseichuk from Kosiv distrivt and Mykhailo Siksai from Dolyna district.