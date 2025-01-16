Dallas Winter Boat Show Is Back With BIG DOCK ENERGY!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Winter Boat Show is a huge indoor playground for boating enthusiasts, boat owners, soon-to-be boat owners, and those who are curious about the boating lifestyle. This year, guests can explore an extensive array of the newest marine accessories among the aisles and aisles of boats.

"Manufacturers will present innovative new products, and dealers will showcase the latest technologies during the fun-filled weekend at Dallas Hall, "says Beal. "The record-breaking show lets attendees explore and compare a wide range of brands in one place, including runabouts, family cruisers, fishing boats, ski boats and pontoons. Vendors offer great deals, while dealers make it easy for families to find everything they need to enjoy their time on the water at some of the best prices available," he says.

Kicking off the four-day event will be a "Brews, Beats and Boats" Happy Hour honoring the ever-popular Yacht Rock genre on March 6th from 5-7pm. "We will have more details available soon but want people to start dusting off their favorite Gilligan's Islands threads to come celebrate opening night at the biggest boating event in North Texas," says Beal.

BOATING AS AN ECONOMIC DRIVER

With Americans continuing to hit the water in record numbers since 2020, U.S. boating expenditures in 2025 are expected to sustain those record highs and come in as much as 3-5% above 2024's anticipated final tally of $55 billion.

"As a uniquely American-made industry with 95% of boats sold in the U.S. having been made in the U.S., a focus on innovation by these American companies has provided a foundation for the growth of recreational boating throughout history, both in the U.S. and around the world. This year is no different as we've seen marine manufacturers and businesses continue to test a wide variety of technologies and boating experiences to support consumers' passion for enjoying the water," said Frank Hugelmeyer, National Marine Manufacturers Association president and CEO. "Trends in consumer preferences for flexibility, on-demand experiences, and easy-to-use technology-to name a few-have helped give rise to new ways to get on the water, making boating more accessible and versatile than ever."

"Boating provides amazing experiences that offer relaxation, fun and freedom in our busy lives, which is why we're committed to sharing the ease of the boating lifestyle with North Texans for generations to come," said Beal. "This year, we are sharing that Big Deck Energy with both passionate boaters and fun-seekers alike.





DALLAS BOAT SHOW DETAILS:

When : Thursday- Sunday, March 6-9, 2025

Where:

Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207

Show Schedule:

Thursday, March 6th, 2025 from 3-9 pm (EXTENDED)

Friday, March 7th, 2025 from 12-9 pm (EXTENDED)

Saturday, March 8th from, 10 am- 9 pm (EXTENDED)

Sunday, March 9th from 10 am -5 pm

Cost & Ticket Information:



Adults:











$15

Children (ages 5-13):

$8

Children under 5:



Free

Parking is free of charge

Boating Dealers include:

Action Watersports, Big Water Marine, Boaters World Marine Center, Buxton Marine, Carey & Sons Marine, Eisenhower Yacht Club, Fun N Sun Sports Center, H2GO Paddle & Provisions, Marine Max Dallas, North Texas Marine, NXTLVL Marine, Phil Dill Boats, Plano Marine, POP Board Company, Ridenow Powersports, Slalom Shop, Texas Malibu, Texoma Boathouse, Whittle Boats

