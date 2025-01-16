AVILUTION COMPLETES FIRST FLIGHT OF NEW AIR DATA COMPUTER ON THE ECLIPSE 500 JET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jan. 16, 2025

Avilution , LLC, an avionics software company headquartered at the Huntsville International Airport, has completed the first successful flight of an FAA-approved modification to the Air Data Computer (ADC) for the Eclipse 500 jet. This is a significant achievement as Avilution both developed the software and became the first customer to fly it.



This achievement is a game-changer for the industry, offering an efficient solution for upgrading older aircraft like the Eclipse 500 to meet modern standards. As the first FAA-approved use of Avilution's eXtensible Flight System (XFS)

software, this success paves the way for more affordable and safer aircraft to enter the market for both government and civil aviation customers-spanning commercial, private, and military sectors.

With the help of Resurgent Aviation Solutions , Avilution was able to integrate its XFS software with Resurgent's ADC replacement for the Eclipse 500, addressing its high failure rates, limited availability, and cost. This collaboration enhances the supply chain for the Eclipse 500 fleet, ensuring that these aircraft will remain operational for years to come. Huntsville-based Skytron Avionics

played a key role by integrating the hardware components into the ADC modification.



"A big advantage of this outcome was that nothing changed with the pilots' interface to the avionics. This integration is completely invisible to the flight crew, avoiding the need for additional flight training or procedure changes," said founder of Avilution, Mark Spencer .



Cary Winter, CEO of Resurgent Aviation Solutions , said, "Developing the software and hardware with Avilution and Skytron Avionics was a great experience and a great example of teamwork. Both companies delivered exactly as promised, and together we brought this long-sought-after project to fruition."



"We are glad that Avilution has been successful in receiving FAA approval for their aviation software and that Huntsville International Airport has been able to provide facilities that support the development of this important product," said Butch Roberts, CEO of Huntsville International Airport. "We look forward to their continued growth and achievements."

About Avilution LLC



Avilution LLC is a Huntsville, AL-based developer of avionics software and integration tools. Its eXtensible Flight System is modular, configurable, and reusable software, rigorously designed and tested for safety-critical applications ranging from traditional cockpit controls to specialized aerial mission systems. It allows integrators to create entire customized flight decks or cost-effective upgrades to existing instrumentation, faster and more affordably.

About Skytron Avionics



Skytron Avionics specializes in electronics hardware design, creating unique solutions for the aerospace industry, and offers its expertise in experimental, certified, and military aircraft applications. The Huntsville-based company develops a range of avionics systems, including Electronic Flight Information Systems, Electronic Circuit Breakers, and innovative aviation audio systems, all adhering to rigorous aerospace standards.

About Resurgent Aviation Solutions



Resurgent Aviation Solutions is an Aurora, IL-based engineering organization, FAA repair station with class ratings, and PMA parts manufacturer. RAS has created numerous Supplemental Type Certificates for the Eclipse Jet and is the leading support organization for the popular personal aircraft. RAS is the sole source supplier for many Eclipse parts and repair services.

SOURCE Avilution

