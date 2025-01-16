Neogen® Launches New MDA2 Quantitative Salmonella Molecular Detection Assay

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG ), an innovative leader in food safety solutions, announced today the launch of the new Neogen Molecular Detection Assay 2 – Quantitative Salmonella (MDA2QSAL96).

The Neogen MDA2QSAL96 kit integrates qualitative pathogen testing solutions and Quantitative Rapid Enrichment Dehydrated (QRED) designed to enable controlled growth rates for quantitation, allowing poultry producers to verify the effectiveness of their interventions. This quantitative method delivers excellent consistency and sensitivity on poultry rinses and ground poultry meat, with an easy-to-use workflow that saves time and resources.

"We are pleased to bring this advanced technology to our customers, helping them to enhance their food safety program and address a challenging need in the poultry industry," said John Adent , Neogen's President and CEO. "This assay overcomes certain limitations of existing solutions, with improved sensitivity and accuracy, and an easy-to-use workflow."

The product joins several other next-generation assays, including Salmonella, Salmonella Enteriditis

and

Typhimurium, E. coli O157 (including H7), Listeria spp., Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter, STEC gene screen (stx and eae), STEC gene screen (stx), and Cronobacter, as part of the Neogen Molecular Detection System pathogen testing platform.

The award-winning Neogen Molecular Detection System platform is used by food processors, universities, governments, and contract testing laboratories in more than 40 countries. It is powered by a combination of advanced technologies-isothermal DNA amplification and bioluminescence detection-to provide a pathogen testing solution that is fast, accurate, easy to use, and affordable.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) named the Neogen Molecular Detection System as the primary method for the detection of Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and Listeria spp., as well as including the Neogen Molecular Detection Assay 2 – Salmonella Enteritidis/Salmonella Typhimurium.

Individuals interested in this new technology may contact their local Neogen Food Safety representative or visit neogen/quant-salmonella to learn more.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED