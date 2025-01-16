Montycloud And IIIT Hyderabad Present Groundbreaking Framework For Autonomous Agent Orchestration At CAIN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New research provides a prescriptive approach to building robust multi-agent systems with broad applicability.

- Kannan ParthasarathySEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MontyCloud , an Autonomous CloudOps company, in collaboration with the SA4S group of Software Engineering from the Software Engineering Research Center (SERC) at IIIT Hyderabad , today announced that their joint research on orchestrating autonomous agents has been accepted at the prestigious International Conference on AI Engineering (CAIN), co-located with 47th IEEE/ACM International Conference in Software Engineering. This new framework offers a prescriptive approach to building multi-agent systems, empowering developers to define and control interactions between agents to achieve complex tasks with deterministic outcomes.MontyCloud and IIIT Hyderabad researchers have developed a groundbreaking framework for orchestrating autonomous agents, with their joint research accepted at the prestigious International Conference on AI Engineering (CAIN). This new framework provides a prescriptive approach to building multi-agent systems, enabling developers to define and control interactions between agents to achieve complex tasks with deterministic outcomes. While MontyCloud is demonstrating its application within Autonomous CloudOps, this innovative framework has broad applicability across various domains requiring multi-agent coordination, offering a powerful new tool for building robust and reliable autonomous systems.“This framework is about bringing greater control and predictability to multi-agent systems through a deterministic approach to agent orchestration. By enabling coordinated action from multiple agents, we are empowering the next generation of autonomous applications. While we are applying this to Autonomous CloudOps, we see this as a contribution to the broader field of AI Engineering and are excited to share it with the CAIN community,” said Kannan Parthasarathy, CTO of MontyCloud.“Engineering AI systems raises a lot of challenges even more so in GenAI systems related to maintainability, performance, reliability, etc. In this work we have attempted to address some of the AI engineering challenges. Moreover, the work also aims to bridge the gap between research and practice, which is in line with one of the key goals of CAIN in general" says Dr. Karthik Vaidhyanathan, Asst. Prof, IIIT Hyderabad.This research underscores MontyCloud's commitment to innovation in Autonomous CloudOps and its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for managing complex cloud environments. By applying this framework within its platform, MontyCloud is enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, automation, and control over their cloud operations. This collaboration with IIIT Hyderabad highlights the power of academic-industry partnerships in driving advancements in AI engineering.About MontyCloudMontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. The MontyCloud DAY2 platform is a no-code Cloud Operations solution that simplifies CloudOps, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management. You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn or X.About IIIT HyderabadThe International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through interdisciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Software Engineering, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

