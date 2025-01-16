Express Analytics Appoints Jorge Sepulveda As Their Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Leading data management and marketing analytics service provider, Express Analytics, announced Jorge Sepulveda as their chief revenue officer. This strategic appointment represents a turning point in Express Analytics's business expansion.

Leading marketing analytics services firm, Express Analytics, announced Jorge Sepulveda as its Chief Revenue Officer in the USA today. This tactical appointment marks a remarkable milestone in Express Analytics's growth and its mission to offer AI-driven analytics solutions to restaurants, retail, eCommerce, real estate, and consumer goods sectors across the United States. Jorge has led teams across different geographies, identifying and filling process and technology gaps, establishing strong relationships with partners, and encouraging digital transformation.

Jorge brings a wealth of experience to Express Analytics from AI Squared, where he was bridging the gap between AI developers and AI consumers. His areas of expertise involve group strategy, business growth, customer relationship management, and collaborations for digital transformation. He has a proven track record of mastering the ability to increase revenues by understanding customers' business requirements.



Hemant Warudkar, CEO of Express Analytics, said,“We are delighted to welcome Jorge Sepulveda to Express Analytics to amplify our global growth. His vast experience and strategic guidance will be instrumental in accelerating our revenue growth and solidifying our position as a leader in the analytics space.”





Company :-Express Analytics

User :- Caroline Smith

Email :...

Phone :-19497764185

Url :-