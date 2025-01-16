SPIRE Academy Increasingly A Destination For Day Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

One of those day students is Ryan Kennedy. Kennedy is a senior wrestler from Olmstead, Ohio, and clearly appreciates the opportunity to attend school with fellow student from around the globe. "SPIRE is a place that will set you up for success," says Kennedy. "Something that's often overlooked is the connections you'll make here at SPIRE. You're side by side with highly capable, highly motivated people from all over the world. It's good for the mind and body."

Evan Johnston, a SPIRE soccer from Concord Township, Ohio, clearly relates. "Being a day student at SPIRE Academy is pretty incredible," says Johnston. "It gives you the ability to meet kids from countries all over the world-places you'll likely never get to in your lifetime-while still living at home. On top of the melting pot, the athletics are next level: a true game changer for anybody wanting to take it up a notch or 10. Everybody at SPIRE has similar goals and everybody is easy to get along with. SPIRE has truly been a great choice for me."

Diversity of background and outlook-something you get with international students-is also good for personal growth, just ask senior lacrosse player Jean-Gabriel Ponte from Kent, Ohio: "I've grown so much as a person and as an athlete in my time here. SPIRE has not only taught me what I need to do to prepare for college. It's taught me how school can be a second family."

But no matter where in the world they hail from, or how they choose to attend, it's clear that SPIRE is the ideal destination for the highly ambitious, driven student athlete. "SPIRE is the place to be if you have big dreams," offers Dane Szczepkowski from Madison, Ohio, a junior track-and-field athlete and day student at SPIRE. "Everyone here has helped and supported me in my journey. Day students should know that everything they need is right here for them."

Ready to level up your game as a sports parent? Join SPIRE's College Planning team as they discuss their dedication to helping student athletes achieve their goals.

We'll be holding two free college planning and placement workshops for middle school and high school athletes and their families:



Mandel Jewish Community Center

Beachwood, Ohio

Wednesday, February 19

TownePlace Suites By Marriott

Geneva, Ohio

Tuesday, March 4

Both workshops run from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Speaking at both events will be

Terri Long , Director of College and Academic Success at SPIRE. She'll cover how to get recruited, what goes into being accepted into a college athletic program, and career planning for student athletes beyond college. Attendees will be given preferential pricing for day students.

RSVP for either of these college planning and placement workshops here . See you there!

About SPIRE Academy

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and college-and-career development boarding school located in a world-class event and wellness complex located in Ohio's Harpersfield Township. Constructed on 750 acres under 850,000 square feet of roof, SPIRE Academy (spireacademy ) has five divisions: (1) SPIRE Academy & Camps, an accredited college-preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for grades 9-12 and post-grads; (2) SPIRE Leagues, Clubs & Professional Teams, including SPIRE Academy affiliated leagues and club programs; (3) SPIRE Events, a facility and associated team that host local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten, Atlantic 10 conferences, the Olympics and world championship qualifiers; (4) SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm of SPIRE Academy, studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines through corporate affiliations and university relationships; and finally (5) SPIRE Fit, a membership-based fitness, swim, personal training and health center open to the community. Sports currently featured at SPIRE Academy include men's and women's basketball, esports, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

