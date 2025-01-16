BPIR Rodeo Celebrates MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo Of Champions At The National Western Stock Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BPIR 41st logo
2024 BPIR National Finals All Around Cowboy Champion Dontre Goff
BPIR MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions on Monday, January 20, 2025, at
the iconic Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colorado
DENVER, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) is proud to present the
return of the MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions on Monday, January 20, 2025, at
the iconic Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colorado. Held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, this
annual event celebrates the enduring history, heritage, and culture of America's Black cowboys
and cowgirls, while honoring the profound legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Presented by the National Western Stock Show , this one-of-a-kind event brings together world-
class athletes, electrifying rodeo action, and a vibrant celebration of African-American
contributions to the Western way of life. Audiences will experience heart-pounding events such
as bull riding, steer wrestling, and barrel racing.
"Honoring Legacy, Building Future Generations"
This year's MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions promises an unforgettable evening
of action and inspiration. From the thrilling competition in the arena to the recognition of
today's champions who carry forward the spirit of Bill Pickett. The MLK Rodeo, celebrating its 19
year anniversary, encapsulates the resilience, courage, and determination of the Black Cowboys
and Cowgirls that define Black Western heritage. You will observe five generations of Black
cowboys and Cowgirls as they compete against each other, some competing against their mother
or father. At the end of the evening, we will crown the 2025 MLK Jr. Afircan-American Rodeo
Champions.
Event Details:
What: MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions
When: Monday, January 20, 2025 | Doors Open: 5:00 PM | Show Starts: 6:00 PM
Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80216
Tickets: Contact Peggy Wortham at 303-880-3010 or call the National Western Box Office at
303-295-1660. Additional information available at or by calling 303-
373-1246.
A Celebration Beyond the Arena
The rodeo will feature special performances, cultural presentations, and opportunities to learn
more about the significant impact of African-Americans in the West. Guests will also hear stories
of the perseverance and achievements of cowboys and cowgirls who blazed trails in the face of
adversity and continue to inspire new generations today.
About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo
Since its inception in 1984, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has been dedicated to educating and
entertaining audiences while preserving the rich history of Black cowboys and cowgirls. Founded
by Lu Vason and named after the legendary Bill Pickett, the rodeo is a testament to the
indomitable spirit of African-Americans in the West and their contributions to the fabric of
American history and to the Western culture.
Join Us!
Don't miss this extraordinary celebration of heritage, culture, and community. Be a part of history
at the MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions as we honor the past and pave the way for
the future.
For more information, interviews, or media credentials, please contact:
Michelle R Johnson
Publicity & Media Relations Director, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo
Mobile: 323-440-6273
Email: ...
About the National Western Stock Show
The National Western Stock Show is an annual livestock show and festival held every January, at
the National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado since 1906. It is a premier livestock, rodeo,
and horse show, annually showcasing the best of the West while supporting agricultural,
community heritage and education. For over a century, it has been a cornerstone of Denver's
cultural and community identity.
Michelle R Johnson
Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo
+1 323-440-6273
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN16012025003118003196ID1109097504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.