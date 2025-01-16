BPIR Rodeo Celebrates MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo Of Champions At The National Western Stock Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BPIR 41st logo

2024 BPIR National Finals All Around Cowboy Champion Dontre Goff

BPIR MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions on Monday, January 20, 2025, at the iconic Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) is proud to present the

return of the MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions on Monday, January 20, 2025, at

the iconic Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colorado. Held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, this

annual event celebrates the enduring history, heritage, and culture of America's Black cowboys

and cowgirls, while honoring the profound legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Presented by the National Western Stock Show , this one-of-a-kind event brings together world-

class athletes, electrifying rodeo action, and a vibrant celebration of African-American

contributions to the Western way of life. Audiences will experience heart-pounding events such

as bull riding, steer wrestling, and barrel racing.

"Honoring Legacy, Building Future Generations"

This year's MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions promises an unforgettable evening

of action and inspiration. From the thrilling competition in the arena to the recognition of

today's champions who carry forward the spirit of Bill Pickett. The MLK Rodeo, celebrating its 19

year anniversary, encapsulates the resilience, courage, and determination of the Black Cowboys

and Cowgirls that define Black Western heritage. You will observe five generations of Black

cowboys and Cowgirls as they compete against each other, some competing against their mother

or father. At the end of the evening, we will crown the 2025 MLK Jr. Afircan-American Rodeo

Champions.

Event Details:

What: MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 | Doors Open: 5:00 PM | Show Starts: 6:00 PM

Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80216

Tickets: Contact Peggy Wortham at 303-880-3010 or call the National Western Box Office at

303-295-1660. Additional information available at or by calling 303-

373-1246.

A Celebration Beyond the Arena

The rodeo will feature special performances, cultural presentations, and opportunities to learn

more about the significant impact of African-Americans in the West. Guests will also hear stories

of the perseverance and achievements of cowboys and cowgirls who blazed trails in the face of

adversity and continue to inspire new generations today.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Since its inception in 1984, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has been dedicated to educating and

entertaining audiences while preserving the rich history of Black cowboys and cowgirls. Founded

by Lu Vason and named after the legendary Bill Pickett, the rodeo is a testament to the

indomitable spirit of African-Americans in the West and their contributions to the fabric of

American history and to the Western culture.

Join Us!

Don't miss this extraordinary celebration of heritage, culture, and community. Be a part of history

at the MLK, Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions as we honor the past and pave the way for

the future.

For more information, interviews, or media credentials, please contact:

Michelle R Johnson

Publicity & Media Relations Director, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Mobile: 323-440-6273

Email: ...

About the National Western Stock Show

The National Western Stock Show is an annual livestock show and festival held every January, at

the National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado since 1906. It is a premier livestock, rodeo,

and horse show, annually showcasing the best of the West while supporting agricultural,

community heritage and education. For over a century, it has been a cornerstone of Denver's

cultural and community identity.

Michelle R Johnson

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

+1 323-440-6273

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.