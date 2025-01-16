Trump reportedly does not consider Ukraine as priority

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald reportedly does not view the Ukraine conflict as a critical priority for America's national interests, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. Anonymous EU officials indicated that Trump has given the impression of being less invested in Ukraine's future, expressing doubts about the war's strategic significance to the US. Despite this, recent private discussions have suggested that Trump may still support Ukraine to ensure it holds a strong position before any negotiations with Russia.



Trump's approach is reportedly shaped by a desire to avoid a repeat of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Additionally, he may be concerned that a Russian victory in Ukraine could encourage China to adopt more aggressive strategies. While Trump’s stance remains unpredictable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed confidence that the US would not abandon Ukraine under his leadership. Furthermore, Trump's team suggests that he may prioritize a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon after taking office.



While some US officials, including National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, acknowledge the reality that expelling all Russian forces from Ukraine may not be feasible, Trump’s approach could open the door to a more pragmatic resolution to the conflict.

