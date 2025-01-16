STRAWBERRY FIELDS REIT TO PRESENT AT THE 2025 SEQUIRE INVESTOR SUMMIT IN PUERTO RICO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) South Bend, IN, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE American:STRW) is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2025. The 2025 Edition of the Sequire Investor Summit is scheduled for January 21st-23rd, 2025, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and once again promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.

Strawberry Fields REIT is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 130 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 14,500+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 130 healthcare facilities comprise 118 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and

About DNA Holdings Venture Inc.:

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is dedicated to pioneering the next wave of financial innovation through the convergence of Web 3, cryptocurrency, AI, and capital markets. Our goal is to foster an ecosystem where advanced fund management, strategic advisory, and visionary infrastructure solutions for AI thrive. For further details, please contact investors@dna .holdings or visit . Explore opportunities at .

