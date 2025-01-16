(MENAFN) Incoming US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz has acknowledged that it is unrealistic for Ukraine to expel all Russian forces from its claimed territory, including Crimea. In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Waltz emphasized that recognizing this "reality" is crucial to resolving the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev, a sentiment that is gradually being accepted by Ukraine's supporters.



Waltz stated, "It’s not realistic to say we’re going to expel every Russian from every inch of Ukrainian soil," including Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014. He noted that even President-elect Donald Trump has accepted this reality, marking a significant shift in global perspectives on the conflict. This change in outlook, according to Waltz, allows for progress in finding a diplomatic solution to prevent the war from escalating further and involving the entire world.



This viewpoint aligns with statements made by other Trump allies, such as Vice President J.D. Vance, who suggested that Ukraine may need to cede some territory to Russia. The incoming administration's stance contrasts sharply with Ukraine's position of reclaiming all its post-Soviet territory, which has been accompanied by its refusal to engage in negotiations with Russia.



Moscow considers the five regions, including Crimea, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, and Lugansk, as integral parts of Russia. Crimea joined Russia following a 2014 referendum after the Maidan coup in Ukraine, while the other four regions were incorporated into Russia in late 2022 after similar referendums.

