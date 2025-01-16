(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="7-Eleven x Peko x SHO-CHAN: A Surprise Collaboration for a NEW YEAR, NEW LOOK" data-link=" x Peko x SHO-CHAN: A Surprise Collaboration for a NEW YEAR, NEW LOOK" class="whatsapp">Shar Collect FunStamps and Redeem 8 Denim Style Bags

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - Chinese New Year is almost here, and what better way to embrace new beginnings than with a fresh new look. 7-Eleven is thrilled to unveil its first surprise collaboration of the year, designed to help you welcome the Lunar New Year in style! We've teamed up with two beloved Japanese icons, Peko-chan from Fujiya and Sho-chan, for a truly special collection. Together, they've created a series of 8 trendy Denim Style Bags with eye-catching designs, each with a unique style to suit your needs and any occasion . Refresh your look for the New Year and usher in good fortune and joy!







This collection of 8 Denim Style Bags features a striking red and blue colour scheme accented with Japanese-inspired patterns, offering a fantastic blend of fashion and function. The adorable Peko-chan and Sho-chan have captured the hearts of many, and their pairing in this collection symbolises 'good luck and happiness', wishing everyone a New Year filled with blessings and joy.

The complete set of 8 Denim Style Bags will be available in 7-Eleven stores from 7am on 15 January. Don't miss out collect them all and let Peko-chan and Sho-chan celebrate the New Year with you!

8 Denim Style Bags: Fresh Styles for a Festive New Year

Embracing the spirit of 'New Year, New Beginnings', 7-Eleven is bringing a fresh perspective to product design. This first-ever collaboration with the popular characters Peko-chan and Sho-chan introduces a fun and stylish collection of 8 Denim Style Bags . All 8 bags feature a denim print with a vibrant red and blue colour scheme.

The designs incorporate the super cute faces of Peko-chan and Sho-chan alongside eye-catching Japanese-inspired patterns like peach blossoms and fireworks, as well as New Year's greetings. These elements perfectly capture the adorable charm of Peko-chan and Sho-chan while adding to the festive atmosphere. Each bag has a distinct and stylish design with high practicality, perfect for various needs and occasions. Whether it's for your daily commute, school, New Year shopping, or visiting relatives, these bags will elevate your New Year style, symbolising good fortune and happiness throughout the year!

'Denim Style Bag' Product Details:

The Japan-Style Shoulder Tote features a denim print in a deep blue hue. It features the cheerful faces of Peko-chan and the adorable Sho-chan, complemented by Japanese-inspired mountain and peach blossom motifs.

The Big Blessings Sling Bag also features a denim print together with the cute faces of Peko-chan and Sho-chan. Adding to the festive cheer are peach blossoms, fireworks, and the auspicious Chinese character for 'luck' (?).

Both bags feature a pocket on the front, adding a touch of casual cool to the simple design. The elongated shape and convenient shoulder strap make them perfect for carrying notebooks, A4 folders and even your laptop. The durable padded material ensures your belongings are well protected, whether you're heading to work or school.

Dimensions: Approx. 33cm wide x 37cm high

Shoulder Strap: Adjustable up to 98cm long

The playful Chill Vibes Crossbody bag is made from a material with a denim print and textured padded cotton, featuring a fun and quirky print of Peko-chan and Sho-chan.

This elongated Festive Fortune Bag is crafted from a material with denim print and features the adorable faces of Peko-chan and Sho-chan alongside the Chinese character for 'spring' (?) and delicate peach blossoms. It's a perfect blend of Japanese minimalism and festive cheer!

Both crossbody bags feature a two-compartment design for easy organisation. The front zippered pocket is perfect for smaller items like coins, tissues, hand sanitiser, lipstick and your Octopus card. The back magnetic closure pocket is ideal for your phone and a small wallet. These versatile bags are like portable treasure troves, perfect for carrying all your essentials, especially when you're out and about collecting red envelopes during the New Year!

Chill Vibes Crossbody

Dimensions: Approx. 22cm wide x 17cm high

Shoulder Strap: Approx. 120cm long (adjustable)

Festive Fortune Bag

Dimensions: Approx. 14cm wide x 21cm high

Shoulder Strap: Approx. 120cm long (adjustable)

The eye-catching Big Blessings Eco Tote features an adorable design with Peko-chan and Sho-chan interwoven with peach blossoms, fireworks, and the auspicious Chinese character for 'luck' (?) all set against a vibrant deep blue background.

The Creamy Eco Tote features a unique pattern of Peko-chan, Sho-chan, peach blossoms and fireworks against a creamy, milk-white background. The simple design exudes a fresh and charming aesthetic, highlighting the adorable similarities between Peko-chan and Sho-chan.

Both eco-friendly tote bags are incredibly spacious and made from a durable material, with comfortable shoulder straps for easy carrying. They're perfect for all your New Year shopping needs, even those bulky gift boxes! When you're not using them, simply fold them up and store them in their own convenient pouches, so you can take them anywhere.

Dimensions (for both bags): Approx. 45cm wide x 35cm high

Happy Half Moon Bag

Remember the half-moon bag trend? Well, it's back with a playful new twist! This stylish pouch is made from fabric with a denim design and subtle Japanese wave pattern for a cool and minimalist vibe. But look closely, and you'll find the adorable faces of Peko-chan and Sho-chan hidden within the waves!

This unique design is perfect for any occasion. The spacious interior and wide opening make it easy to access your essentials, like your phone, wallet, camera or portable charger.

Dimensions: Approx. 29cm wide x 16.5cm high

Shoulder Strap: Approx. 114cm long (adjustable)





Subtle Style Pouch

This stylish pouch features a unique and understated pattern of Peko-chan, Sho-chan, peach blossoms and fireworks printed on fabric with a denim design. The spacious interior and durable material make it ideal for storing cosmetics, cameras and other travel essentials. A must-have for any fashion-forward traveller!

Dimensions: Approx. 29cm x 16cm

CAUTION:



We are not responsible for any damage caused by improper use.This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age.This product contains cords that may pose a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision is required for children.Keep away from fire and heat to avoid fire hazard or damage.Do not use a dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.Ensure the product is completely dry before storing, and store in a cool, dry place.Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.Hand wash only, do not dry clean.Do not use bleach.Do not tumble dry or iron.From 15 January (7am onwards) to 25 February 2025, customers can earn 1 physical stamp or digital FunStamp with a single purchase of $20# or more at 7-Eleven stores* or online. For every additional $10 spent, you'll receive another stamp. To collect FunStamps with online purchases, customers must download the 7-Eleven app, register as a member, and link their yuu Account. For in-store purchases, customers need to either have their yuu ID scanned by the cashier before payment or pay with a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy card. Stamps are awarded based on single transactions; split transactions are not allowed. Digital and physical stamps cannot be exchanged or combined for redemption.From 15 January (7am onwards) to 28 February 2025, you have a few options to redeem your Denim Style Bag with FunStamps! Collect 20 FunStamps and add $1 to redeem 1 random 'Denim Style Bag' (limited to 50,000 redemptions, while stocks last). Or, collect 5 FunStamps and add $48 to redeem 1 random bag, or 8 FunStamps and add $88 to redeem 2 random bags.From 15 January (7am onwards) to 28 February 2025, collect 8 physical stamps and add $48 to redeem 1 'Denim Style Bag' at random, or collect 12 physical stamps and add $88 to redeem 2 bags at random.All bags are pre-packaged and redeemed randomly; customers cannot choose specific styles. Stock availability is limited and may vary by store. Each customer can redeem a maximum of 20 bags per day. For larger quantities, please ask our staff about placing an order. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.Promotion Period: From 15 January to 25 February 2025. Redemption Period: From 15 January (7am) to 28 February 2025. Redeem 1 'Denim Style Bag' at random with 8,800 yuu Points + $18.Hashtag: #7ElevenHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7-Eleven