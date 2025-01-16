Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights to Benghazi, Libya’s Second-Largest City

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Connecting more destinations across Africa than any other global carrier, Turkish Airlines offers flights to a total of 64 destinations on the continent, with services to Benghazi resuming from 14 January 2025.



Turkish Airlines will operate its Benghazi flights with B737-78D aircraft, offering three weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.



Commenting on the relaunch of the Benghazi flights, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said: “As Turkish Airlines, we are continuing our mission of connecting continents, this time in Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city. We are delighted to resume flights to Benghazi, where we share historical ties. We foresee that the strong investments in the region will further boost the continent’s tourism and trade potential. In line with evolving market conditions and increasing demand, we will continue to diversify the gateways that connect Africa to the rest of the world.”



Turkish Airlines passengers who purchase tickets by 15 February 2025, can travel until 20 March 2025 with advantageous prices of USD 349 for Istanbul to Benghazi route and of USD 249 for Benghazi to Istanbul route. The promotional fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website pricing and may vary in sales offices and agencies.



Flight Schedule:

FLIGHT NO START END DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL

TK 641 14.01.2025 27.03.2025 .2.4..7 IST 09:15 10:50 BEN

TK 642 14.01.2025 27.03.2025 .2.4..7 BEN 12:50 16:10 IST

*All times are in LMT



Operating flights to 352 destinations in 131 countries, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its seamless connectivity through new destinations, while offering unmatched service quality worldwide.









