People's Artist Malakhanum Ayyubova Holds Meeting In Shamakhi

A meeting with mugham singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan
Malakhanum Ayyubova has taken place at Shamakhi Center for Creative
Education, Azernews reports.
The event was organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific,
Methodological, and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with
the support of the Mountainous Shirvan Regional Department of
Culture as part of the "Friend of the Master" project.
The Acting Director of the Scientific, Methodological, and
Qualification Center of Culture Vugar Humbatov, and chief
consultant of the Mountainous Shirvan Regional Department of
Culture Rafail Taghizade, welcomed the participants of the
event.
In their remarks, they stressed that the project was implemented
with the aim of popularizing culture, stimulating the creativity of
children and youth, and exchanging experiences of famous cultural
figures with young talents.
At the event, moderated by Riad Jabrayilov, the artist spoke
about her life and work, the history and development of the art of
mugham, popularization, and principles of teaching in the national
musical culture.
Malakhanum Ayyubova, along with her students Rena Mekhraliyeva
and Avazkhan Azizov performed several mughams and tasnifs
accompanied by Vusal Gasimov (tar) and Anar Yusub (kamancha) at the
meeting, which turned into a master class.
In addition, Zahra Bakhishova, a 4th-grade student of the
Gobustan Children's Art School named after Rashid Behbudov (teacher
Nana Gaibova) and a 2nd-grade student of the Tekla village music
school in the Gobustan district Deniz Bagiyev (teacher Bayram
Huseynaghali) also performed folk songs.
They were accompanied by Kanan Aliyev (tar), Nazrin Jafarzade
(kamancha), Vugar Allahverdiyev (tar), Ruhid Allahverdiyev
(kamancha), Eldar Karimov (nagara), Bakhish Binyatov (balaban).
Within the framework of the "Friend of the Master" project, it
is planned to organize educational, musical, and interactive
meetings in Baku and the regions of the country with prominent
figures of culture and art.
