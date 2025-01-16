Russia Reports Drone Attacks, Oil Depot Fire In Voronezh Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several regions across Russia came under drone overnight Thursday. An oil depot is on fire in the Voronezh region.

This was announced by the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

The governor of the Voronezh region, Roman Gusev, stated that more than 10 UAVs attacked the territory of three districts, with the majority of strikes on the oil depot in the Liskinsky district. The drones successfully breached the protective mesh surrounding the tanks.

“Dozens of and two fire trains are currently fighting the fire at several tanks. Additional forces have been deployed from two neighboring regions,” the governor said.

He stated that no injuries or threats to the population were reported.

Ukraine's General Staff: 124 combatat front in past day

In addition, the Tambov region came under drone attacks. Local residents reported explosions in the city of Kotovsk, where a gunpowder plant is located. There is no official information yet.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in its morning report that seven drones were shot down over the Voronezh region. According to the ministry, a total of 27 drones were "intercepted and destroyed" overnight, including 15 in the Belgorod region, three in the Tambov region, and two in the Kursk region.

