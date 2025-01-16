SBI General Insurance partners with Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Ltd. to offer integrated insurance solutions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru; January 15, 2025 - SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, partnered up with Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Ltd. adding another key partnership and extending presence with yet another co - operative bank having a significant presence. This partnership offers the bank’s customers access to SBI General Insurance's entire range of products

The Corporate Agency Agreement was formalized by Smt. Priya Kumar (EVP & Business Head), Shri Piyush Singh (Head – Rural, Agriculture & Micro Insurance), and other senior officials of SBI General Insurance representatives along with Shri Premnath Salian (Chief Executive Officer), Shri Venkatesh Hegde (Advisor), Shri Devendra Kumar (Advisor), Shri Suhas Gokhale (Advisor) and other Senior representatives from Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Ltd. also attended the event., This partnership will help enhance the bank's existing portfolio of financial services and offer customers a diverse range of general insurance products.

Speaking on the partnership, Smt. Priya Kumar, EVP & Business Head, SBI General Insurance, said “We are delighted to collaborate with Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank, a renowned name in cooperative banking space. This partnership allows us to extend our reach to the Bank’s customers and give r them access to entire range of products including motor, health, home, travel, cyber and commercial insurance. We look forward to fostering a mutually fruitful relationship that enhances customer satisfaction.”

This partnership reinforces the shared commitment of SBI General Insurance and Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank to empower communities by offering financial and insurance solutions catering to their diverse needs. The collaboration seeks to deliver a seamless and convenient experience for policyholders, supported by SBI General Insurance’s expertise and robust claims settlement process.





MENAFN16012025005232011781ID1109096125