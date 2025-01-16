Publishing Market , 28% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Platform (Traditional and Digital), Type (Book publishing, Magazine publishing, and Newspaper publishing), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Adobe Inc., Amazon Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Haufe Lexware GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Magplus, McGraw Hill LLC, News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, Scholastic Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Vivendi SE, White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, Wolters Kluwer NV, and YUDU Ltd. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

28%. To the growth of the global market.

The Publishing Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The publishing market in North America, particularly notable for its significant share in the global sector, is driven by the high adoption of digital reading devices among its population. This trend is most evident in the eBooks sector, which is projected to expand substantially due to the increasing use of smartphones and tablets. In 2022, the US alone boasted over 300 million active smartphone users. The romance, women's fiction, young adult, classics, and various other genres cater to diverse subjects and consumer preferences. Local booksellers and online portals serve as bookend markets, providing prospects for online businesses and potential buyers. While physical stores continue to attract reading enthusiasts, the convenience and cost-effectiveness of eBooks have made them increasingly popular. Educational books and fictional or non-fictional titles coexist in the market, with sales in tangential markets contributing to its growth. The global eBook sector benefits from increasing Internet usage, although challenges such as copyright infringement, illegal file sharing, and piracy persist. Millennials and generation Z demonstrate a strong affinity for digital reading, making festivals like Christmas, Thanksgiving, and birthdays prime opportunities for gifting choices. Despite these advancements, social skills and the tactile experience of reading physical books remain essential for many.

The North American publishing market held the largest share in 2023, driven by the high penetration of e-reading devices and the growing eBooks sector. With over 300 million active smartphone users in the US, the demand for digital content is increasing, leading to an increase in independent publishers and digital magazine publishing. Digital educational publishing is also popular due to its interactivity and compatibility with exam-oriented classrooms. Government initiatives and the shift to digital advertising are further boosting the market's growth. Despite the decline in print publishing, the market is expected to grow significantly due to the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the launch of new digital content and subscription services.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Traditional 1.2 Digital



2.1 Book publishing

2.2 Magazine publishing 2.3 Newspaper publishing



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

US, China, UK, Germany, India, Canada, Japan, France, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The traditional publishing market, including print newspapers, books, and magazines, is facing a decline in revenue due to the growing popularity of digital platforms. Print newspapers are losing market share as readers prefer real-time news online. The print book segment is also declining due to the rise of e-reading devices and digital educational content. Print magazines are negatively impacted by their high prices and the affordability of digital alternatives. These trends are expected to decrease the market share of traditional publishing during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments

Research Analysis

The publishing market encompasses a vast array of genres and formats, catering to the diverse reading preferences of individuals. Notable categories include Mystery, with its intriguing plots and puzzles reminiscent of jigsaws and Rubik's cubes; Educational books, which delve into the realms of Science, as explored by luminaries like Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Carl Sagan, and Richard Dawkins; and Fiction, with its captivating narratives in Romance, Women's Fiction, Young Adult, and Classics. The marketplace is populated by local bookshops, such as Kitabay, and online portals, providing access to a multitude of prospects for both physical stores and online businesses. Stock market and housing market books offer insights into potential buyers' interests, while costs vary between formats and genres. Reading enthusiasts seek out these resources, expanding their knowledge and imagination.

Market Overview

The Publishing Market encompasses a wide range of industries and sectors, including print and digital media, educational publishing, scientific, technical and medical (STM) publishing, and academic publishing. This market is driven by various factors such as increasing literacy rates, growing demand for knowledge and information, and the shift towards digital content. The market is also influenced by trends like self-publishing, open access publishing, and subscription models. Publishers are leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance content discovery and personalization. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors and the increasing adoption of digital content.

Start exploring market insights by

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

