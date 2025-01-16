US blacklists Zaporozhye nuclear power plant amid sanctions expansion

(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department has added the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Europe’s largest nuclear facility, to its list of sanctioned Russian entities and individuals.



The ZNPP, consisting of six reactors, has been under Russian control since March 2022. Six months later, the Zaporozhye Region voted to join Russia in a referendum unrecognized by the US, which continues to refer to the plant's location as “Energodar, Ukraine.”



Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo stated on Wednesday that the expanded sanctions aim to curtail Russia's access to revenue and critical goods. He claimed the measures would “frustrate the Kremlin’s ability” to acquire materials essential for weapon production in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.



The sanctions announcement comes just days before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Trump has vowed to prioritize negotiations to bring an end to the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.



Despite the sanctions, the operation of the plant is expected to remain unaffected. “The safe operation of Zaporozhye NPP and the work of its personnel will not be affected in any way by its inclusion in the US sanctions lists,” said plant spokesperson Evgenya Yashina in a statement to TASS on Wednesday.

