COSRX Successfully Concluded Its 8Th Tiktok Campaign: #Thearbutinserumday Challenge, Celebrating The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum

has received widespread acclaim from skincare enthusiasts and dermatologists alike for its groundbreaking formula. Enriched with potent active ingredients, the serum addresses discoloration at every stage, effectively preventing, blocking, and fading hyperpigmentation for a visibly even and radiant skin tone. Designed with ease of use in mind, the serum's lightweight texture is gentle enough for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, and versatile enough for application on both the face and body.

To highlight the serum's benefits, COSRX launched the #TheArbutinSerumDay Challenge on TikTok, featuring an interactive TikTok filter. This creative concept invited users to make their skincare wishes, target hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and showcase their clearest, most radiant skin. Over the nine-day campaign period, the challenge generated over 1,700 unique pieces of user content. The campaign's primary hashtag: #TheArbutinSerumDay , saw a dramatic rise in views, accumulating an impressive 75.6 million views.

A representative from COSRX shared insights into the campaign's success, stating: "This user-friendly approach has resulted in a significant increase in users engaging with the filter, making the benefits of peptides more accessible and enjoyable." They added, "We are delighted to have helped consumers struggling with dark spots achieve their skincare wishes through this campaign."

is currently available for purchase on ulta . Join the countless skincare enthusiasts who have already discovered its transformative benefits.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

