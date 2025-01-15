Centerpoint Readies For Second Major Cold Snap Of 2025 And Is Deploying Its Cold Weather Readiness Plan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pre-winter readiness actions completed by the company in December; crews performing readiness checklists for electric and natural systems

Customers urged to have a plan and make preparations for potential freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation

Since August 2024, CenterPoint has conducted approximately 3,500 miles of higher risk tree trimming and vegetation across the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

With cold temperatures again expected to impact CenterPoint Energy's service territory in Texas over the holiday weekend and into next week, the company's Emergency Response and Preparedness and Meteorology teams are actively monitoring weather forecasts and preparing to support safe and reliable energy delivery during cold and potentially icy conditions. Both electric and natural gas teams across CenterPoint's Texas footprint are engaged in coordinated efforts to maintain readiness and address potential service impacts.

Cold weather preparations

The company has a cold weather action plan in place and has performed a series of proactive pre-winter preparedness actions to strengthen and winterize its electric and natural gas infrastructure across Texas, as well as inspect and test cold-weather critical equipment ahead of potential severe cold weather. CenterPoint is also deploying cold weather mitigations across its electric and gas infrastructure, developing plans to mobilize emergency response resources and coordinating with relevant local emergency responders and government officials in preparation.



Additionally, as part of its on-going work to increase the resiliency of its system, CenterPoint teams and contractors have already trimmed approximately 3,500 miles of higher risk vegetation since August 5, 2024.

CenterPoint's enhanced Emergency Response and Preparedness team continues to lead the company's preparedness efforts and coordination with public agencies and community leaders. The team provides regular updates to relevant agencies and government officials to communicate the company's pre-storm activities and readiness posture and provide critical updates.

"We're continuing to monitor the severe cold weather expected across the communities we serve in Texas. We're keeping a particularly close watch on the potential for a major winter storm that could impact the Greater Houston area beginning on MLK Day and into next week. We will continue to actively monitor the models for any severe weather and urge our customers to stay alert in anticipation of quickly changing weather conditions," said Matt Lanza, CenterPoint's Meteorology Manager and member of CenterPoint's Emergency Preparedness and Response team.

The current weather forecast for CenterPoint's Houston electric service territory indicates the potential for ice and snow accumulation early next week subject to updated forecasts., The company reminds customers and community members to always assume downed lines or wires are energized and potentially dangerous if contacted. Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines or fallen wires and keep a safe distance from objects touching downed lines (tree limbs, vehicles, fences, etc.). Immediately report downed power lines to CenterPoint.

Critical winter electric and gas readiness actions taken in the Greater Houston area

CenterPoint Texas submitted its annual declarations of winter readiness to both the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Railroad Commission of Texas. These declarations demonstrate that CenterPoint has completed the regulatory requirements that were adopted in 2021 to prepare electric and natural gas infrastructure for winter storms and extreme cold weather.

The pre-winter safety and readiness actions taken by CenterPoint include:



Inspecting and testing critical equipment , including all 270 substations, to prepare for high demand and cold temperatures;

Hardening electric and natural gas infrastructure

across the Greater Houston area, including installing heaters and devices to prevent ice damage or buildup;

Maintaining freeze protection equipment and enclosures

for cold-weather critical components;

Repairing damaged or degraded thermal insulation and water-proofing materials ; and Conducting emergency training

for hundreds of operational personnel and contractors to prepare for, mitigate and respond to the impacts of severe winter weather.

"Our teams are well-prepared and ready to respond to any potential impacts from the forecasted colder temperatures. We have enhanced staffing plans in place and crews stationed across the communities we serve, so that our teams can safely and quickly restore service to any impacted customers. We will remain alert throughout the next week and continue to coordinate with local officials as our communities take steps to prepare. We urge our customers to stay weather alert and have an emergency plan in place," said Darin Carroll, CenterPoint's Senior Vice President of Electric Business.

Natural gas system preparedness in Texas

CenterPoint strives to provide natural gas service safely and reliably to its customers and initiates winter preparedness strategies to help protect its natural gas system. These include:



Positioning Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks to be deployed to supplement the natural gas system, if needed.



Reinforcing reliability

by validating that all station set points are aligned with their cold weather settings and have technicians on standby coordinating closely with engineering and natural gas control. Coordinating and communicating with the Railroad Commission of Texas to identify and ensure operations of critical gas infrastructure for natural gas reliability.

CenterPoint's Energy role in Texas

In Texas, CenterPoint Energy transports electricity across its transmission and distribution wires. Other parties bill for electric service. CenterPoint does not own any power plants and does not generate electricity in the state. On the natural gas front, CenterPoint buys gas, transports it and bills customers for both the gas cost and delivery charge.

2025 Winter Energy Guide

CenterPoint recently launched its Winter Energy Guide , a comprehensive online resource hub that helps customers throughout the winter heating season. The guide features practical and important safety, energy savings and bill management tips to help customers stay safe and warm throughout the winter season. CenterPoint has a cold weather plan in place to respond quickly to potential impacts this winter, and the company encourages customers to use this helpful resource to create their own cold weather plans so that they're prepared for the colder weather ahead.

To learn more about the Winter Energy Guide and to receive more important tips, visit CenterPointEnergy/ReadyforWinter .

Electric customers encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service®

CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company's Power Alert Service® to receive winter storm outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates by phone call, text or email.

About

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit

CenterPointEnergy .



For more information, contact

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED