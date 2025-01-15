Kennametal To Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast On Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
Date
1/15/2025 4:16:23 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT ) will host its second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website before market on February 5.
Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:
|
When :
|
Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 9:30 am ET
|
|
|
Hosts :
|
Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO
Patrick Watson, Vice President and CFO
|
|
|
Webcast :
|
The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block)
About Kennametal
With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader,
Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to
Kennametal
to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at . Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.
