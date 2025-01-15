New Mystery Romance Novel Blends Past With Present Storylines For A Delightful 1980S-Themed Read

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE MYSTERIES OF THE CAPE COD

Charleston, SC, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Maria Anderson, a young librarian, becomes the new owner of a historic Cape Cod house, she embarks on a quest through time she never imagined. When she moves in, the previous owners gift her a few trinkets, including a photograph of an enigmatic woman from the 1800s and a key.

With her interest piqued, Maria starts a meticulous journey to discover the woman's identity. Amid her search, love swirls around her in the forms of her realtor, Keith, who gradually becomes more than just a professional contact, and Dr. Benjamin Watson, her father's colleague.

When Keith leaves for Italy amid their courting, Maria finds solace in attending her brother's wedding in Maryland-and gets a surprise ending even she couldn't have imagined.

Mysteries of the Cape Cod is a wholesome, delightful blend of mystery, romance, familial bonds, and staying true to yourself.

About the Author:

Debra Ann Davis is a seasoned writer with 34 years of experience creating and editing documents for the US Military. Transitioning her skills to fiction, she now crafts compelling narratives that engage her readers. Her latest offering, Mysteries of the Cape Cod, showcases her adept storytelling ability. Davis' work is appealing for its depth, creativity, and universal accessibility, making it suitable for readers of all ages and genders. Davis continues to share her unique voice and perspective with each novel, solidifying her place in the literary world.

