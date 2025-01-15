Kuwaiti Officials: Festival Marking Kuwait Capital Of Arab Culture Will Be Special

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Two visiting Kuwaiti officials on Wednesday affirmed that the forthcoming festivities marking Kuwait as the Capital of Arab Culture and (2025) would be distinguished with activities and programs.

Saad Al-Aazmi, the assistant undersecretary for media services and the new media and the head of the permanent committee of the new media at the Arab States Broadcasting Union, said in a statement to KUNA the current union session coincides with designating Kuwait as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media for 2025. The of Information upon instructions by the Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi is working out plans for presenting qualitative activities mirroring the State of Kuwait's distinguished media status.

As to the deliberations during the Arab federation's session, he said that the conferees examined plans for upgrading visual-audio media. They also examined reports about training Arab cadres, boosting pan-Arab cooperation and swapping expertise.

For his part, the assistant undersecretary for the media and new media services, Yusuf Al-Suraye's, has affirmed that Kuwait is diligently seeking to bolster its media status at the Arab level through innovative initiatives and media projects depicting its unique heritage.

The festivities marking Kuwait designation as the Capital of Arab Culture will be launched in February. The planned activities include presentation of plays, poetic soirees, various artistic shows and exhibitions shedding light on Kuwait's history in the information field. (pickup previous)

sbm







