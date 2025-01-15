Conexon Connect's Reach Expands With Completion Of Seventh Fiber-To-The-Home Project Across Three States In Under Three Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 1,650-mile multi-gigabit-speed network, built in partnership with Ocilla-based Irwin EMC , is Conexon Connect's fifth broadband project to be completed in Georgia. The Irwin EMC partnership was announced in 2021, with officially completed in November 2024.

The Connect, powered by Irwin EMC, network now delivers reliable, affordable fiber broadband access to 100 percent of the EMC's 8,400 members across eight counties, bringing Connect's total reach in rural Georgia to more than 50,000 homes and businesses.

"It has been very gratifying to see the progress in the communities Irwin EMC serves as well as in other areas throughout Georgia where Connect operates," said Randy Klindt, Conexon Founding Partner and co-CEO. "We're proud of our role in delivering the benefits of high-speed internet to the homes and businesses across the state's many rural communities."

The completion of Conexon Connect's seventh project nationwide continues the ISP's growth trajectory as one of the nation's premier rural providers and furthers its ability to serve rural Americans with world-class internet. Connect's fiber-optic networks provide access to multi-gigabit-speed symmetrical internet capabilities, offering the same fast download and upload speeds, while also enabling reliable phone service and the benefits of smart grid capabilities that modernize and future-proof partner co-ops' electrical infrastructure.

"Over the past three years, we have worked diligently to bring this essential infrastructure to communities in the Irwin EMC territory," said Randy Crenshaw, President/CEO of Irwin EMC. "Today, every member of our cooperative has access to fast, reliable internet, a resource that goes far beyond connectivity. It's about improving quality of life, supporting economic growth, and ensuring no one in our region is left behind in the digital age. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering not only electricity but also the tools and opportunities our members need to thrive in an increasingly connected world. By collaborating with Connect, we've created a lasting and meaningful impact on the communities we serve."

Since the launch of the Irwin EMC project, Conexon Connect has rapidly expanded and today has more than 20 FTTH projects across seven states, collectively set to reach nearly 500,000 rural homes and businesses upon completion.

About

Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with more than 20 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, nearly 3 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home, with more than 1.1 million connected. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber, and builds more than 50,000 miles annually.

With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet services provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

