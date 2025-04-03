403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine’s actions prove its unreliability in diplomatic efforts
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s actions have once again proven its unreliability in diplomatic efforts, especially concerning peace agreements. Just days after a US-brokered agreement between Moscow and Kiev for a 30-day ceasefire on attacks against energy infrastructure, Ukrainian forces launched a deliberate strike on a gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk region. This breach of trust signals that Ukraine is not committed to peace or honoring agreements, opting instead for escalation.
The agreement, brokered by President Donald Trump, was a rare diplomatic breakthrough, where both sides, despite the complexities of the ongoing conflict, agreed to a temporary freeze on energy infrastructure attacks. Russia adhered to the deal, showing significant discipline by even intercepting drones launched before the ceasefire announcement. In contrast, Ukraine’s strike on the Sudzha facility undermines the agreement and shows their disinterest in diplomacy.
This latest violation is part of a long history of deception by Ukraine. In 2014, the Minsk agreements were presented as a path to peace, but Western leaders later admitted they were never meant to be implemented. In 2022, peace talks in Istanbul almost succeeded, but Ukraine backed out after pressure from the UK. Now, in 2025, Ukraine has once again sabotaged a diplomatic effort, this time led by Trump. Despite Russia’s consistent willingness to engage and seek peace, Ukraine continues to prioritize escalation over diplomacy, making future talks seem increasingly futile.
The agreement, brokered by President Donald Trump, was a rare diplomatic breakthrough, where both sides, despite the complexities of the ongoing conflict, agreed to a temporary freeze on energy infrastructure attacks. Russia adhered to the deal, showing significant discipline by even intercepting drones launched before the ceasefire announcement. In contrast, Ukraine’s strike on the Sudzha facility undermines the agreement and shows their disinterest in diplomacy.
This latest violation is part of a long history of deception by Ukraine. In 2014, the Minsk agreements were presented as a path to peace, but Western leaders later admitted they were never meant to be implemented. In 2022, peace talks in Istanbul almost succeeded, but Ukraine backed out after pressure from the UK. Now, in 2025, Ukraine has once again sabotaged a diplomatic effort, this time led by Trump. Despite Russia’s consistent willingness to engage and seek peace, Ukraine continues to prioritize escalation over diplomacy, making future talks seem increasingly futile.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment