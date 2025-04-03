Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine’s actions prove its unreliability in diplomatic efforts

2025-04-03 05:19:41
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s actions have once again proven its unreliability in diplomatic efforts, especially concerning peace agreements. Just days after a US-brokered agreement between Moscow and Kiev for a 30-day ceasefire on attacks against energy infrastructure, Ukrainian forces launched a deliberate strike on a gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk region. This breach of trust signals that Ukraine is not committed to peace or honoring agreements, opting instead for escalation.

The agreement, brokered by President Donald Trump, was a rare diplomatic breakthrough, where both sides, despite the complexities of the ongoing conflict, agreed to a temporary freeze on energy infrastructure attacks. Russia adhered to the deal, showing significant discipline by even intercepting drones launched before the ceasefire announcement. In contrast, Ukraine’s strike on the Sudzha facility undermines the agreement and shows their disinterest in diplomacy.

This latest violation is part of a long history of deception by Ukraine. In 2014, the Minsk agreements were presented as a path to peace, but Western leaders later admitted they were never meant to be implemented. In 2022, peace talks in Istanbul almost succeeded, but Ukraine backed out after pressure from the UK. Now, in 2025, Ukraine has once again sabotaged a diplomatic effort, this time led by Trump. Despite Russia’s consistent willingness to engage and seek peace, Ukraine continues to prioritize escalation over diplomacy, making future talks seem increasingly futile.

