403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Critique from American social democratic left brands Donald Trump as "fascist”
(MENAFN) The persistent critique from the American social democratic left, branding Donald Trump as a "fascist," is not only inaccurate but also fails to understand Trump as a modern political phenomenon. Trump’s critics are mistaken in labeling him a fascist, as his political style and beliefs do not align with the core tenets of fascism.
Fascism, as an ideology, emerged in the 1920s as a revolutionary movement that aimed to dismantle both liberal democracy and communism, while preserving capitalist systems. As historian Gyorgy Lukacs noted in his 1953 book The Destruction of Reason, fascism was a specific historical phenomenon that could not dominate in post-World War II Western societies like the U.S. or Europe. While ruling liberal democratic ideologies may have authoritarian elements, these ideologies are distinct from fascism.
Trump, unlike the fascists of the 1930s, does not present a coherent, revolutionary political program. Fascism, particularly under leaders like Hitler, was grounded in a structured ideology, blending racial anti-Semitism with the ideas of 19th-century liberal eugenics, and sought change through military aggression. Trump, on the other hand, does not possess such an ideology. Even if he did, it would likely not resonate with the American electorate. Moreover, Trumpism is not expansionist or revolutionary in its foreign policy approach, which further differentiates it from fascism.
Labeling Trump as a fascist reflects a deep misunderstanding of both history and current American politics. Critics of Trump, particularly those in the liberal democratic establishment, fail to engage meaningfully with the expansion of American global influence since World War II and its internal consequences. This inability to critique U.S. global hegemony is a stark contrast to past principled critics, such as William Appleman Williams, Gore Vidal, and contemporary scholars like John Mearsheimer and Jeffrey Sachs, who understood the internal and external ramifications of American power.
Fascism, as an ideology, emerged in the 1920s as a revolutionary movement that aimed to dismantle both liberal democracy and communism, while preserving capitalist systems. As historian Gyorgy Lukacs noted in his 1953 book The Destruction of Reason, fascism was a specific historical phenomenon that could not dominate in post-World War II Western societies like the U.S. or Europe. While ruling liberal democratic ideologies may have authoritarian elements, these ideologies are distinct from fascism.
Trump, unlike the fascists of the 1930s, does not present a coherent, revolutionary political program. Fascism, particularly under leaders like Hitler, was grounded in a structured ideology, blending racial anti-Semitism with the ideas of 19th-century liberal eugenics, and sought change through military aggression. Trump, on the other hand, does not possess such an ideology. Even if he did, it would likely not resonate with the American electorate. Moreover, Trumpism is not expansionist or revolutionary in its foreign policy approach, which further differentiates it from fascism.
Labeling Trump as a fascist reflects a deep misunderstanding of both history and current American politics. Critics of Trump, particularly those in the liberal democratic establishment, fail to engage meaningfully with the expansion of American global influence since World War II and its internal consequences. This inability to critique U.S. global hegemony is a stark contrast to past principled critics, such as William Appleman Williams, Gore Vidal, and contemporary scholars like John Mearsheimer and Jeffrey Sachs, who understood the internal and external ramifications of American power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment