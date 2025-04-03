403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
2025 Raisina Dialogue provides unique glimpse into shifting dynamics of global power
(MENAFN) The 2025 Raisina Dialogue, India’s prominent geopolitical platform, provided a unique glimpse into the shifting dynamics of global power, particularly highlighting the growing influence of the Global South. Amidst a global governance system in crisis and the decline of multilateralism, this event underscored the evolving geopolitical imagination connecting the East, West, North, and South, which has become increasingly rare.
Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation, set the tone with a critical remark: “The creators of multilateralism have given up on multilateralism.” Co-hosted by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the Dialogue reflected India’s balancing act in addressing the anxieties around global disorder while maintaining relations with the world’s key powers.
The conference featured a wide range of international representatives, signaling India’s diverse and strategic engagements. The U.S. delegation included prominent foreign policy experts and business leaders, with Tulsi Gabbard delivering the keynote address. A panel from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) reflected India's commitment to multilateralism in the face of shifting Indo-Pacific geopolitics. Interestingly, there was no representation from Bangladesh, yet the presence of a Chinese professor indicated a thaw in Indo-Chinese relations.
The invitation to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister was balanced by one to Russia’s Vyacheslav Nikonov, highlighting India’s careful diplomatic positioning. Countries from the Global South, such as Ghana, Mauritius, and the Philippines, were also prominently represented, further emphasizing the Dialogue’s broad global scope.
The discussions at the forum revealed significant changes in perspectives, especially from the UK, which adopted a more measured approach to the Ukraine conflict compared to previous years. This shift, along with Britain’s reintegration into European security discussions post-Brexit, symbolized a changing balance of power in Europe. Additionally, smaller states like Slovenia are increasingly looking to strengthen ties with Eastern and Southeast Asian nations, recognizing that global order is increasingly shaped by the “rules of power” rather than the “power of rules.”
Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation, set the tone with a critical remark: “The creators of multilateralism have given up on multilateralism.” Co-hosted by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the Dialogue reflected India’s balancing act in addressing the anxieties around global disorder while maintaining relations with the world’s key powers.
The conference featured a wide range of international representatives, signaling India’s diverse and strategic engagements. The U.S. delegation included prominent foreign policy experts and business leaders, with Tulsi Gabbard delivering the keynote address. A panel from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) reflected India's commitment to multilateralism in the face of shifting Indo-Pacific geopolitics. Interestingly, there was no representation from Bangladesh, yet the presence of a Chinese professor indicated a thaw in Indo-Chinese relations.
The invitation to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister was balanced by one to Russia’s Vyacheslav Nikonov, highlighting India’s careful diplomatic positioning. Countries from the Global South, such as Ghana, Mauritius, and the Philippines, were also prominently represented, further emphasizing the Dialogue’s broad global scope.
The discussions at the forum revealed significant changes in perspectives, especially from the UK, which adopted a more measured approach to the Ukraine conflict compared to previous years. This shift, along with Britain’s reintegration into European security discussions post-Brexit, symbolized a changing balance of power in Europe. Additionally, smaller states like Slovenia are increasingly looking to strengthen ties with Eastern and Southeast Asian nations, recognizing that global order is increasingly shaped by the “rules of power” rather than the “power of rules.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment